CEMATRIX Corporation Announces New Contracts





CALGARY, Alberta, July 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CEMATRIX Corporation (TSXV:CVX) (the "Corporation" or "CEMATRIX") announces that its wholly owned operating subsidiaries, CEMATRIX (Canada) Inc. and MixOnSite USA Inc. have secured $1.1 million in new Canadian and U.S. infrastructure contracts. These new contracts increase this year's contracted sales to $20.5 million.



Total contracts and verbally awarded projects for CEMATRIX Group increased by $5.0 million to approximately $31.7 million to date, of which approximately $6.0 million are currently scheduled to carry over into 2020.

"The continued growth in contracted and verbally awarded sales is a testament to the continued growth in the cellular concrete market throughout North America," stated Jeff Kendrick, CEMATRIX President and CEO. "The cellular concrete market will continue to grow organically with the continued increased product acceptance in Canada and the United States and even more so for CEMATRIX, with the expected completion of the acquisition of Pacific International Grout Company, the leading cellular concrete tunnel grouting supplier in the very near future."

CEMATRIX is a rapidly growing, cash flow positive company that manufactures and supplies technologically advanced cellular concrete products developed from proprietary formulations across North America. This unique cement-based material with superior thermal protection delivers a cost-effective, innovative solution to a broad range of problems facing the infrastructure, industrial (including oil and gas) and commercial markets. Through the recent acquisition of Chicago Based MixOnSite, CEMATRIX is now North America's largest Cellular Concrete company.

