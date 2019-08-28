CEMATRIX Amends Incentive Options granted to Directors and Employees





CALGARY, Alberta, Aug. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CEMATRIX Corporation (TSXV:CVX) (the "Corporation") has extended the maturity of 1,925,000 incentive stock options by two years. Included in this are incentive stock options granted on the following basis:



1,575,000 granted on October 22, 2014 with an exercise price of $0.24 and an original maturity date of October 22, 2019. The maturity date of these stock options have been amended with an October 22, 2021 maturity date, all other terms remain the same.

100,000 granted on March 5, 2015 with an exercise price of $0.20 and an original maturity date of March 4, 2020. The maturity date of these stock options have been amended with a March 4, 2022 maturity date, all other terms remain the same.

150,000 granted on April 15, 2015 with an exercise price of $0.19 and an original maturity date of April 15, 2020. The maturity date of these stock options have been amended with an April 15, 2022 maturity date, all other terms remain the same.

100,000 granted on May 4, 2016 with an exercise price of $0.43 an original maturity date of May 4, 2020. The maturity date of these stock options have been amended with a May 4, 2020 maturity date, all other terms remain the same.

Included in these changes was 500,000 incentive stock options granted to a director, who is also an officer, 350,000 incentive stock options granted to another officer and 150,000 incentive stock options granted to a director of the Corporation.

CEMATRIX is an Alberta corporation with its head offices in Calgary, Alberta. The Corporation, through its wholly owned subsidiary, is a manufacturer and supplier of technologically advanced cellular concrete products with applications in a variety of markets, including oil and gas construction and infrastructure construction. Cellular concrete provides a cost and labour saving solution as a replacement for rigid and other insulating materials in frost-susceptible or permafrost conditions. Cellular concrete is also used in void filling situations and as a replacement for granular fills and weak or unstable soils.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this News Release .

For further information please contact:

Jeff Kendrick - President and Chief Executive Officer

Phone: (403) 219-0484

Jeff Walker, The Howard Group - Investor Relations

Phone: (888) 221-0915 or (403) 221-0915

jeff@howardgroupinc.com

Source: CEMATRIX Corporation