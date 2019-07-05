Celyad Presents Update on Autologous & Allogeneic NKG2D-based CAR-T Therapies in Solid Tumors



MONT-SAINT-GUIBERT, Belgium, July 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celyad (Euronext Brussels and Paris, and Nasdaq:CYAD), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of CAR-T cell therapies, today announced that Professor Dr. Eric Van Cutsem from the University Hospital of Leuven (Universitair Ziekenhuis Leuven, UZ Leuven) presented preliminary interim data from the ongoing SHRINK and alloSHRINK Phase 1 trials assessing safety and clinical activity of the NKG2D-based CAR-T therapies CYAD-01 (autologous) and CYAD-101 (allogeneic) for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC) at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) 21stWorld Congress on Gastrointestinal Cancer (WCGIC). Following the oral and poster presentations at WCGIC, Celyad's management team will host a conference call to discuss the initial clinical results from the SHRINK and alloSHRINK trials.

"We are encouraged by these initial results showing increased levels of cell engraftment of the non-gene edited allogeneic CAR-T candidate CYAD-101, and that following treatment with CYAD-101 we did not observe any evidence of graft versus host disease, our foremost concern with the allogeneic therapy" commented Professor Dr. Eric Van Cutsem, Gastrointestinal Oncologist at the University Hospital of Leuven. "In addition, anti-tumor activity has been observed with both the autologous CYAD-01 and allogeneic CYAD-101 candidates, in heavily pre-treated metastatic colorectal cancer patients who have received prior FOLFOX chemotherapy, providing confidence into this potential combination approach of CAR-T therapy with standard-of-care chemotherapy."

Dr. Frédéric Lehmann, VP of Clinical Development & Medical Affairs at Celyad, commented "We are excited to share data on the first-in-class non-gene edited allogeneic CAR-T therapy CYAD-101 in metastatic colorectal cancer at ESMO GI in Barcelona.Professor Dr Van Cutsem gave us the great honor to share compelling clinical data for this novel class of NKG2D-based CAR-T therapies and the ability of the company's novel T cell receptor Inhibiting Molecule, TIM, to reduce signalling of the TCR complex."

SHRINK Phase 1 Trial Update

To date, nine mCRC patients (three in each dose level (DL): DL-1: 1x10 8 cells, DL-2: 3x10 8 cells and DL-3: 1x10 9 cells) have been enrolled as part of the dose-escalation, SHRINK Phase 1 trial evaluating CYAD-01 administered concurrently with FOLFOX chemotherapy. Patient enrollment included four neoadjuvant first-line treatment CRC patients with resectable liver metastasis (no prior FOLFOX treatment) and five non-resectable mCRC patients with prior multiple chemotherapy lines including FOLFOX and/or FOLFIRI chemotherapy. The mean number of prior therapies received for the relapsed/refractory mCRC patients enrolled was three

cells, DL-2: 3x10 cells and DL-3: 1x10 cells) have been enrolled as part of the dose-escalation, SHRINK Phase 1 trial evaluating CYAD-01 administered concurrently with FOLFOX chemotherapy. Patient enrollment included four neoadjuvant first-line treatment CRC patients with resectable liver metastasis (no prior FOLFOX treatment) and five non-resectable mCRC patients with prior multiple chemotherapy lines including FOLFOX and/or FOLFIRI chemotherapy. The mean number of prior therapies received for the relapsed/refractory mCRC patients enrolled was three Treatment with CYAD-01 with standard FOLFOX chemotherapy was generally well-tolerated, with no reports of cytokine release syndrome (CRS) grade 2 or higher, related serious adverse events (SAEs), dose-limiting toxicities (DLTs), nor on-target off-tumor toxicity

Preliminary data show a dose-dependent effect on the kinetics of cells with higher levels of cell engraftment at higher doses of CYAD-01 doses

Of the nine mCRC patients, one neoadjuvant patient experienced a partial response (PR) according to RECIST 1.1 criteria and a total of six patients experienced stable disease (SD) at month 3 including two neoadjuvant and four relapsed/refractory mCRC patients



alloSHRINK Phase 1 Trial Update

To date, a total of six patients with relapsed/refractory mCRC have been enrolled in the two first dose-levels (three each at DL-1 (1x10 8 cells) and DL-2 (3x10 8 cells)) of the alloSHRINK trial evaluating CYAD-101 administered concurrently with FOLFOX chemotherapy. The mean number of prior therapies received for the patients enrolled was four

cells) and DL-2 (3x10 cells)) of the alloSHRINK trial evaluating CYAD-101 administered concurrently with FOLFOX chemotherapy. The mean number of prior therapies received for the patients enrolled was four No clinical evidence of Graft-versus-Host Disease (GvHD) have been observed. These initial data support the ability of the company's novel inhibitory peptide TIM (T cell receptor (TCR) Inhibiting Molecule) to reduce signaling of the TCR complex

Host-versus-Graft (HvG) response against the allogeneic CYAD-101 cells appears to be controlled as evidenced by similar levels of CYAD-101 cell engraftment following the second and third infusions of the allogeneic cell therapy

At the dose levels evaluated, the treatment with CYAD-101 in association with FOLFOX chemotherapy was well-tolerated, with no reports of CRS, related SAEs, DLTs, nor on-target off-tumor toxicity

Encouraging anti-tumor activity was observed in one patient experiencing a partial response (PR) and three patients experiencing stable disease (SD) at month 3

CYAD-101 appears to provide better relative cell engraftment as compared to CYAD-01, at the same dose levels

Recruitment in DL-3 (1x109 cells) of the alloSHRINK trial is ongoing and preliminary results from the cohort are expected by year-end 2019

THINK CyFlu Phase 1 Cohort Update

Three mCRC patients were enrolled in the THINK CyFlu cohort of the Phase 1 THINK trial and received a single injection of 300 million cells of CYAD-01 following preconditioning chemotherapy of cyclophosphamide and fludarabine, or CyFlu

Treatment with CYAD-01 following CyFlu was well tolerated with no reports of CRS grade 2 or higher, related SAEs, DLTs, nor on-target off-tumor toxicity

Translational data from the cohort also suggest an improvement in cell engraftment of CYAD-01 induced by the CyFlu preconditioning as compared to the same dose of CYAD-01 without preconditioning chemotherapy

Of the three patients enrolled, one patient achieved stable disease (SD), while two patients experienced disease progression

Background on CYAD-01 and CYAD-101

CYAD-01 is an investigational CAR-T therapy in which a patient's T cells are engineered to express a chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) based on NKG2D, a receptor expressed on natural killer (NK) cells that binds to eight stress-induced ligands expressed on tumor cells. CYAD-101 is an investigational, non-gene edited, allogeneic (healthy donor derived) CAR-T therapy that co-expresses the NKG2D CAR of CYAD-01 and the novel inhibitory peptide TIM. The expression of TIM reduces signalling of the TCR complex, which is responsible for GvHD.

Background on SHRINK and alloSHRINK Trials

SHRINK is an open-label, dose-escalation Phase 1 trial assessing the safety and activity of CYAD-01 administered concurrently with FOLFOX chemotherapy in patients with metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC). Patients will receive six cycles of FOLFOX (combination of 5-fluorouracil, leucovorin and oxaliplatin) chemotherapy every two weeks and three administrations of CYAD-01 every two weeks.

alloSHRINK is an open-label, dose-escalation Phase 1 trial assessing the safety and clinical activity of CYAD-101 administered concurrently with FOLFOX chemotherapy in patients with unresectable mCRC. Similar to the SHRINK trial for CYAD-01, patients will receive six cycles of FOLFOX chemotherapy every two weeks and three administrations of CYAD-101 every two weeks.

Background on THINK CyFlu Cohort

In February 2018, the THINK trial was amended to include a cohort known as THINK CyFlu. The cohort evaluated a single injection of CYAD-01 following treatment with the standard preconditioning regimen of cyclophosphamide (300 mg/m²) and fludarabine (30 mg/m²), or CyFlu.

About Celyad

Celyad is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of specialized CAR-T cell-based product candidates and utilizes its expertise in cell engineering to target cancer. Celyad's CAR-T cell platform has the potential to treat a broad range of solid and hematologic tumors. The company's lead clinical candidate, CYAD-01, an autologous NKG2D-based CAR-T therapy, is currently being evaluated in several Phase 1 clinical trials to assess safety and clinical activity for the treatment of hematological malignancies, such as acute myeloid leukemia, and solid cancers, such as metastatic colorectal cancer. Celyad is also developing CYAD-101, an investigational, non-gene edited, allogeneic (donor derived) NKG2D-based CAR-T therapy, which is currently being evaluated in a Phase 1 trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic colorectal cancer. Celyad was founded in 2007 and is based in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium, and New York, NY. Celyad's ordinary shares are listed on the Euronext Brussels and Euronext Paris exchanges, and its American Depository Shares are listed on the Nasdaq Global Market, all under the ticker symbol CYAD.

