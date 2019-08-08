Celsion Corporation to Hold Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results Conference Call on Thursday, August 15, 2019





LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J., Aug. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN) announced today that the Company will host a conference call to discuss financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 and provide an update on its development programs for ThermoDox®, its proprietary heat-activated liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin and GEN-1, an IL-12 DNA plasmid vector formulated into a nanoparticle with a non-viral delivery system at 11:00 a.m. EDT on Thursday, August 15, 2019. To participate in the call, interested parties may dial 1-800-367-2403 (Toll-Free/North America) or 1-334-777-6978 (International/Toll) and ask for the Celsion Corporation Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Call (Conference Code: 2816618) to register ten minutes before the call is scheduled to begin. The call will also be broadcast live on the internet at www.celsion.com. The call will be archived for replay on Thursday, August 15, 2019 and will remain available until August 29, 2019. The replay can be accessed at 1-719-457-0820 or 1-888-203-1112 using Conference ID: 2816618. An audio replay of the call will also be available on the Company's website, www.celsion.com, for 90 days after 2:00 p.m. EDT Thursday, August 15, 2019.

About Celsion Corporation

Celsion is a fully integrated oncology company focused on developing a portfolio of innovative cancer treatments, including directed chemotherapies, immunotherapies and RNA- or DNA-based therapies. The Company's lead program is ThermoDox®, a proprietary heat-activated liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin, currently in Phase III development for the treatment of primary liver cancer and in development for other cancer indications. The Company's product pipeline also includes GEN-1, a DNA-based immunotherapy for the localized treatment of ovarian cancer. Celsion has two platform technologies for the development of novel nucleic acid-based immunotherapies and other anti-cancer DNA or RNA therapies. For more information on Celsion, visit our website: http://www.celsion.com. (CLSN-FIN).

Celsion Investor Contact LHA Investor Relations Jeffrey W. Church Kim Sutton Golodetz Executive Vice President & CFO 212-838-3777 609-482-2455 kgolodetz@lhai.com jchurch@celsion.com





# # #

Source: Celsion CORP