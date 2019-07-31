Celldex to Report Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Host Corporate Update Call





HAMPTON, N.J., July 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq:CLDX) will report second quarter 2019 financial results on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 after the U.S. financial markets close. Celldex executives will host a conference call at 4:30 p.m. EDT on the same day to review the second quarter 2019 financial results and to provide an update on key research and development and business objectives for the remainder of 2019.

The conference call and presentation will be webcast live over the Internet and can be accessed by going to the "Events & Presentations" page under the "Investors & Media" section of the Celldex Therapeutics website at www.celldex.com. The call can also be accessed by dialing (866) 743-9666 (within the United States) or (760) 298-5103 (outside the United States). The passcode is 9256839.

A replay of the call will be available approximately two hours after the live call concludes through August 14, 2019. To access the replay, dial (855) 859-2056 (within the United States) or (404) 537-3406 (outside the United States). The passcode is 9256839. The webcast will also be archived on the Company's website.

About Celldex Therapeutics, Inc.

Celldex is developing targeted therapeutics to address devastating diseases for which available treatments are inadequate. Our pipeline includes immunotherapies and other targeted biologics derived from a broad set of complementary technologies which have the ability to engage the human immune system and/or directly inhibit tumors to treat specific types of cancer or other diseases. Visit www.celldex.com.

Company Contact

Sarah Cavanaugh

Senior Vice President, Corporate Affairs & Administration

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc.

(781) 433-3161

scavanaugh@celldex.com

