Celldex Provides Corporate Update and Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results





HAMPTON, N.J., Aug. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) today reported business and financial highlights for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019. The Company will host a conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET today to provide an update on its pipeline and upcoming milestones for the remainder of 2019.



"Celldex made considerable progress in the first half of the year across multiple programs," said Anthony Marucci, Co-founder, President and Chief Executive Officer of Celldex Therapeutics. "We presented exciting data from our CDX-3379 program in head and neck squamous cell carcinoma at ASCO, where we observed intriguing clinical activity across a number of patients with similar gene mutation patterns. As a result, we have expanded the study to allow for a deeper evaluation of these biomarkers for patient selection. This could be important for the field as patients with refractory head and neck cancer face extremely limited treatment options and a particularly poor prognosis.

We also reported data from multiple programs at AACR, including from our ongoing dose escalation study of CDX-1140. We recently successfully completed the monotherapy dosing cohorts and are advancing nicely through the combination cohorts with our dendritic cell growth factor, CDX-301. We are currently finalizing plans to initiate a combination cohort with a checkpoint inhibitor and look forward to presenting data from the ongoing program this fall.

Finally, we made an important addition to the Celldex leadership team. In June, we announced that Dr. Diane Young has joined Celldex as Senior Vice President, Chief Medical Officer. Dr. Young brings a deep background in successful drug development to Celldex that will strengthen our clinical development efforts and support the continued progress of our product pipeline," concluded Marucci.

Recent Pipeline Highlights:

• CDX-1140—a potent CD40 agonist that Celldex believes has the potential to successfully balance systemic doses for good tissue and tumor penetration with an acceptable safety profile.

Enrollment is complete in the monotherapy arm and progressing on track in the CDX-301 combination arm of the Phase 1 dose-escalation study of CDX-1140 in patients with recurrent, locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors and B cell lymphomas. Celldex plans to present data from the ongoing study at a medical meeting this fall.

-- Eight monotherapy dosing cohorts ranging from 0.01 to 3.0 mg/kg have been completed and the dose limiting toxicity (DLT) window successfully cleared.

-- Three combination cohorts in solid tumors (0.09, 0.18 and 0.36 mg/kg) with CDX-301 have been completed and the DLT window successfully cleared. Patients enrolled in the fourth cohort at 0.72 mg/kg have been dosed and are currently completing the DLT observation period. Assuming successful clearance, the 1.5 mg/kg combination cohort with CDX-301 should open shortly.

-- Additional patient enrollment (backfill) has been initiated to characterize the effects of CDX-1140 in the tumor microenvironment and expansion cohorts are being actively planned. Future combination opportunities include PD-1 or PD-L1 inhibitors, chemotherapy, radiation therapy and Celldex's potent CD27 agonist monoclonal antibody varlilumab.

• CDX-3379—a differentiated human monoclonal antibody designed to block the activity of ErbB3 (HER3). ErbB3 is expressed in many cancers, including head and neck squamous cell cancer (HNSCC) and is believed to be an important receptor regulating cancer cell growth and survival as well as resistance to targeted therapies.

Enrollment continues in the Phase 2 study of CDX-3379 in advanced HNSCC in combination with Erbitux® in Erbitux-resistant patients who have been previously treated with or are ineligible for checkpoint therapy.

-- Interim data from the study (n=15) were presented at the 2019 American Society for Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting in June that suggested notable clinical activity in this refractory patient population and a promising biomarker strategy.

-- Emerging data from the Phase 2 study and earlier studies of CDX-3379 suggest that antitumor activity may be associated with somatic mutations in the FAT1 and NOTCH1, NOTCH2 or NOTCH3 (NOTCH1-3) genes—genes associated with tumor suppression.

-- In the exploratory analyses presented at ASCO, seven patients were identified as having FAT1 mutated tumors and four of these patients demonstrated clinical response (3 confirmed).

- All four clinical responses occurred in patients with the primary tumor site of oral cavity.

- Three of the four clinical responses occurred in patients with NOTCH1-3 mutations.

- Also, of note, all patients (n=7 of 18) who experienced clinical benefit (objective response or stable disease greater than or equal to 12 weeks) had FAT1 and/or NOTCH1-3 mutations.

-- Inactivating mutations in the FAT1 and NOTCH genes occur in sizeable subsets of HPV negative HNSCC tumors, having been identified in 32% (FAT1) and 26% (NOTCH) of these tumors, respectively.

-- Based on these biomarker observations and the clinical activity observed in the ongoing Phase 2 study, the study has been expanded (n= ~45 patients, including at least 15 patients with FAT1 mutations) to allow for an evaluation of the utility of biomarkers for patient selection. Enrollment is ongoing.

• CDX-0159—a monoclonal antibody that specifically binds the KIT receptor and potently inhibits its activity. The KIT receptor tyrosine kinase is expressed in a variety of cells, including mast cells. In certain inflammatory diseases, such as chronic idiopathic urticaria (CIU), mast cell degranulation plays a central role in the onset and progression of the disease.

Celldex plans to submit an Investigation New Drug (IND) Application and initiate a Phase 1a study of CDX-0159 by year-end 2019. The study is designed to evaluate the safety profile, pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics of single ascending doses of CDX-0159 in healthy subjects. Following completion of this study, the Company plans to further study CDX-0159 in CIU, a mast cell-related disease. CIU presents as itchy hives, angioedema or both for at least six weeks without a specific trigger; multiple episodes can play out over years or even decades. The prevalence of CIU is estimated to be 0.5% to 1% of the total population or up to 3.2 million cases in the United States. About 50% of patients with CIU achieve symptomatic control with antihistamines or leukotriene receptor antagonists. Omalizumab, an IgE inhibitor, provides relief for roughly half of the remaining antihistamine/leukotriene refractory patients. Consequently, there is a need for more effective later line therapies.

• Celldex continues to advance a robust preclinical portfolio with data from multiple programs presented at AACR.

Data from the Company's CDX-527 bispecific candidate and its TAM program were presented in April 2019 at the AACR Annual meeting. CDX-527 uses Celldex's proprietary highly active anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 co-stimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway. TAM receptors (Tyro3, Axl, MerTK) are receptor tyrosine kinases (RTKs) expressed in innate immune cells. These receptors have been gaining importance in the immunotherapy field due to their role as checkpoint molecules on macrophages, dendritic cells and other immune cells, where they can negatively regulate anti-tumor immunity.

Recent Business Highlights:

• Diane C. Young, M.D. joined Celldex as Senior Vice President, Chief Medical Officer in July 2019. Over the span of a 30 year career in biopharmaceuticals, Dr. Young, a medical oncologist, has led clinical and cross-functional research and development teams responsible for the global development of numerous novel therapies from Phase 1 through successful product registrations. Dr. Young received her M.D. from Harvard Medical School and is board certified in Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology.

• Celldex continues to preserve our financial resources and direct them towards reaching meaningful development milestones across our pipeline. In June, the Company decided to consolidate its Massachusetts lab and manufacturing facilities. The lease for the Needham, MA facility will not be renewed and most functions and employees will be integrated into the Company's Fall River, MA facility. The Company estimates that this consolidation along with a reduction in square footage at our Hampton, NJ facility earlier this year will decrease our facility footprint by over 35% and will save the Company over $3.5 million annually, starting in the second half of 2020.

Second Quarter 2019 Financial Highlights and 2019 Guidance

Cash Position: Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities as of June 30, 2019 were $81.3 million compared to $85.1 million as of March 31, 2019. The decrease was primarily driven by second quarter cash used in operating activities of $11.0 million, partially offset by $7.2 million in net proceeds from sales of common stock under the Cantor agreement. At June 30, 2019, Celldex had 14.8 million shares outstanding.

Revenues: Total revenue was $0.7 million in the second quarter of 2019 and $2.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019, compared to $2.8 million and $6.8 million for the comparable periods in 2018. The decrease in revenue was primarily due to lower revenue from the collaboration agreement with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company and the contract manufacturing and research and development agreements with the International AIDS Vaccine Initiative and Rockefeller University.

R&D Expenses: Research and development (R&D) expenses were $10.1 million in the second quarter of 2019 and $21.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019, compared to $21.4 million and $43.3 million for the comparable periods in 2018. The decrease in R&D expenses was primarily due to lower clinical trial, personnel and contract manufacturing costs.

G&A Expenses: General and administrative (G&A) expenses were $3.9 million in the second quarter of 2019 and $8.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019, compared to $5.6 million and $11.2 million for the comparable periods in 2018. The decrease in G&A expenses was primarily due to lower personnel and commercial planning costs and lower lease restructuring expense.

Changes in Fair Value Remeasurement of Contingent Consideration: The Company recorded a $1.0 million gain on fair value remeasurement of contingent consideration during the second quarter of 2019 and a $0.5 million loss on fair value remeasurement of contingent consideration during the six months ended June 30, 2019, primarily due to changes in discount rates and the passage of time.

Net Loss: Net loss was $11.8 million, or ($0.84) per share, for the second quarter of 2019, and $29.0 million, or ($2.21) per share, for the six months ended June 30, 2019, compared to a net loss of $16.4 million, or ($1.67) per share, for the second quarter of 2018 and $134.5 million, or ($14.01) per share, for the six months ended June 30, 2018.

Financial Guidance: Celldex believes that the cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities at June 30, 2019, combined with the anticipated proceeds from future sales of common stock under the Cantor agreement, are sufficient to meet estimated working capital requirements and fund planned operations through 2020. This could be impacted if Celldex elects to pay Kolltan contingent milestones, if any, in cash.

About Celldex Therapeutics, Inc.

Celldex is developing targeted therapeutics to address devastating diseases for which available treatments are inadequate. Our pipeline includes immunotherapies and other targeted biologics derived from a broad set of complementary technologies which have the ability to engage the human immune system and/or directly inhibit tumors to treat specific types of cancer or other diseases. Visit www.celldex.com.

CELLDEX THERAPEUTICS, INC. (In thousands, except per share amounts) CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS Quarter Six Months OF OPERATIONS DATA Ended June 30, Ended June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) REVENUES: Product Development and Licensing Agreements $ 195 $ 1,667 $ 325 $ 2,662 Contracts and Grants 520 1,096 1,815 4,172 Total Revenue 715 2,763 2,140 6,834 OPERATING EXPENSES: Research and Development 10,081 21,448 21,232 43,323 General and Administrative 3,908 5,621 8,804 11,215 Goodwill Impairment - - - 90,976 Intangible Asset Impairment - - - 18,677 Other Asset Impairment - - 1,800 - (Gain)/Loss on Fair Value Remeasurement of Contingent Consideration (1,017 ) (7,433 ) 502 (21,033 ) Amortization of Acquired Intangible Assets - - - 224 Total Operating Expense 12,972 19,636 32,338 143,382 Operating Loss (12,257 ) (16,873 ) (30,198 ) (136,548 ) Investment and Other Income, Net 478 466 1,180 1,245 Net Loss Before Income Tax Benefit (11,779 ) (16,407 ) (29,018 ) (135,303 ) Income Tax Benefit - - - 765 Net Loss $ (11,779 ) $ (16,407 ) $ (29,018 ) $ (134,538 ) Basic and Diluted Net Loss per Common Share $ (0.84 ) $ (1.67 ) $ (2.21 ) $ (14.01 ) Shares Used in Calculating Basic and Diluted Net Loss per Share 13,952 9,829 13,129 9,600 CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS DATA June 30, December 31, 2019 2018 (Unaudited) ASSETS Cash, Cash Equivalents and Marketable Securities $ 81,342 $ 94,022 Other Current Assets 3,023 5,057 Property and Equipment, net 5,086 6,111 Intangible and Other Assets, net 52,793 50,619 Total Assets $ 142,244 $ 155,809 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current Liabilities $ 11,509 $ 12,602 Long-Term Liabilities 21,109 19,147 Stockholders' Equity 109,626 124,060 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 142,244 $ 155,809

