Ceapro Inc. Reports 2019 Second Quarter and Six-Month Financial Results and Operational Highlights

EDMONTON, Alberta, Aug. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ceapro Inc. (TSX-V:CZO) ("Ceapro" or the "Company"), a growth-stage biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of active ingredients for healthcare and cosmetic industries, today announced financial results and operational highlights for the second quarter and the first six months ended June 30, 2019.

Corporate and Operational Highlights

Pipeline Development:

Announced positive key findings from three oral presentations given at European Meeting on Supercritical Fluids held in Spain from April 12-14, 2019;

Started enrollment and randomization of patients for the pilot clinical trial evaluating beta glucan as a potential cholesterol reducer. This is the first clinical trial with a proprietary pharmaceutical grade product in Ceapro's history;

Presented positive results from avenanthramides study at the 2019 American Society of Sports Medicine Meeting on May 31, 2019 in Orlando, FL;

Pursued the development of new PGX-dried chemical complexes for potential applications under various forms like pills, capsules, fast dissolving strips and face masks; and

Continued the monitoring of stability studies for liquid beta glucan and avenanthramides produced at the new manufacturing site as well as for the pharmaceutical grade dry powder formulation of avenanthramides.

Technology:

Performed technical upgrade of PGX Demo plant;

Advanced conversations with interested potential partners to utilize Ceapro's innovative technology; and

Executed on research collaboration projects with the University of Alberta and McMaster University for the impregnation of various bioactives using PGX-processed dry beta glucan and alginate as potential delivery systems for multiple applications in healthcare.

Corporate:

Announced receipt of Site License from Health Canada Natural and Non-Prescription Products Directorate allowing the Company to fabricate, package, label, release and distribute final products; and

Signed agreement with OTCQX for listing of Ceapro's shares in USA and submitted application for due diligence and decision.

Subsequent to Quarter

Announced financial contribution agreement with National Research Council of Canada;

Announced research funding awarded by Canadian Research for Health Research (CIHR) in partnership with the Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada (NSERC) to Ceapro Inc. and McMaster University for development of drug delivery systems using PGX Technology; and

Received confirmation of three podium presentations at international scientific conferences to be held in September and October 2019.

"Ceapro remains in a period of exciting ongoing multiple transitions. We have continued to build momentum through establishing our cosmeceuticals base business as a solid foundation to enable the Company to pursue the transition to a new business model from a contract manufacturer to a biopharmaceutical development company," commented Gilles Gagnon, M.Sc., MBA, President and CEO of Ceapro. "While we continue to evaluate various scenarios for large commercial scale up of our disruptive PGX Technology, we are also expanding the focus of our research and development for our two value drivers, beta glucan and avenanthramides. We believe that by leveraging our PGX Technology, we can develop innovative delivery systems composed of new chemical complexes with the opportunity to address areas of significant unmet need in the biopharmaceutical industry."

Financial Highlights for the Second Quarter and the Six-Month Period Ended June 30, 2019

Total sales of $3,054,000 for the second quarter of 2019 and $6,251,000 for the first six-months of 2019 compared to $2,731,000 and $5,001,000 for the comparative periods in 2018. The 25% increase in sales for the first six months is mainly due to a 24% increase in sales of avenanthramides compared to the same period in 2018.

Loss before tax of $559,000 for the second quarter of 2019 and $1,195,000 for the first six-months of 2019 compared to a loss before tax of $201,000 and $560,000 for the comparative periods in 2018.

Net loss for the first six months of 2019, adjusted for non-cash items, which in 2019 consists primarily of depreciation and amortization, is $25,000, while net loss for the comparative period in 2018, similarly adjusted for non-cash items was $140,000. Similarly, adjusting the gross margin percentage for the increase in depreciation and amortization in the first six months of 2019, would result in a gross margin percentage of 55% as compared to 53% for the same period in 2018.

Cash flows generated from operations of $853,000 in 2019 vs cash flows generated from operations of $381,000 in 2018.

Positive working capital balance of $4,150,000 as of June 30, 2019.

"We have continued to make progress over the course of the first half of the year in this important transitional period for the Company. The recent announcements on financial contributions from Government entities serve as a testament to the value of Ceapro's technologies and products and bolster our confidence that Ceapro embodies all the key components to successfully access very large markets and unlock the Company's full potential," concluded Mr. Gagnon.

CEAPRO INC. Consolidated Balance Sheets Unaudited June 30, December 31, 2019 2018 $ $ ASSETS Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents 2,248,728 1,844,134 Trade receivables 2,220,208 3,015,344 Other receivables 22,651 46,899 Inventories (note 4) 903,261 710,708 Prepaid expenses and deposits 351,518 518,219 5,746,366 6,135,304 Non-Current Assets Investment tax credits receivable 607,700 607,700 Deposits 88,340 88,340 Licences (note 5) 22,958 24,440 Property and equipment (note 6) 20,371,052 17,947,967 Deferred tax assets 520,872 520,872 21,610,922 19,189,319 TOTAL ASSETS 27,357,288 25,324,623 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current Liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 1,067,470 949,878 Current portion of long-term debt (note 7) 193,061 336,956 Current portion of lease liabilities (note 8) 258,281 - Current portion of CAAP loan (note 10) 77,858 72,942 1,596,670 1,359,776 Non-Current Liabilities Long-term debt (note 7) 15,974 110,350 Long-term lease liabilities (note 8) 2,909,921 - CAAP loan (note 10) 124,861 115,216 Deferred tax liabilities 524,280 524,280 3,575,036 749,846 TOTAL LIABILITIES 5,171,706 2,109,622 Equity Share capital (note 9 (b)) 16,341,924 16,320,522 Contributed surplus (note 9 (e)) 4,645,842 4,501,444 Retained earnings 1,197,816 2,393,035 22,185,582 23,215,001 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY 27,357,288 25,324,623

CEAPRO INC.

Consolidated Statements of Net Loss and Comprehensive Loss

Unaudited

Quarters Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 $ $ $ $ Revenue (note 16) 3,053,727 2,731,375 6,250,657 5,000,955 Cost of goods sold 1,592,293 1,177,636 3,432,591 2,345,930 Gross margin 1,461,434 1,553,739 2,818,066 2,655,025 Research and product development 811,894 659,226 1,612,398 998,039 General and administration 878,620 765,984 1,611,639 1,513,720 Sales and marketing 95,102 31,598 202,780 47,621 Finance costs (note 13) 52,813 15,481 161,187 86,384 Income (loss) from operations (376,995 ) 81,450 (769,938 ) 9,261 Other expenses (note 12) (181,596 ) (282,743 ) (425,281 ) (569,161 ) Loss before tax (558,591 ) (201,293 ) (1,195,219 ) (559,900 ) Income taxes Current tax recovery - - - - Deferred tax benefit - 35,600 - 99,000 Income tax benefit - 35,600 - 99,000 Total comprehensive loss for the period (558,591 ) (165,693 ) (1,195,219 ) (460,900 ) Net loss per common share (note 19): Basic (0.01 ) (0.00 ) (0.02 ) (0.01 ) Diluted (0.01 ) (0.00 ) (0.02 ) (0.01 ) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding (note 19): Basic 77,053,836 75,756,859 77,050,330 75,734,815 Diluted 77,053,836 75,756,859 77,050,330 75,734,815

About Ceapro Inc.

Ceapro Inc. is a Canadian biotechnology company involved in the development of proprietary extraction technology and the application of this technology to the production of extracts and "active ingredients" from oats and other renewable plant resources. Ceapro adds further value to its extracts by supporting their use in cosmeceutical, nutraceutical, and therapeutics products for humans and animals. The Company has a broad range of expertise in natural product chemistry, microbiology, biochemistry, immunology and process engineering. These skills merge in the fields of active ingredients, biopharmaceuticals and drug-delivery solutions. For more information on Ceapro, please visit the Company's website at www.ceapro.com.

