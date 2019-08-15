Ceapro Inc. Announces Signing of a Contribution Agreement with National Research Council of Canada



- PGX Technology further recognized as a disruptive technology

EDMONTON, Alberta, Aug. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ceapro Inc. (TSX-V:CZO) ("Ceapro" or the "Company"), a growth-stage biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of active ingredients for healthcare and cosmetic industries, today announced that the National Research Council of Canada ("NRC") has approved for financial support Ceapro's project entitled "Positioning Canadian Innovation on a Global Stage Using Ceapro's Disruptive PGX Platform Technology." The NRC will provide a non-reimbursable financial contribution of $268,000 through the Industrial Research Assistance Program ("IRAP").



"We are pleased with the NRC IRAP's support for this important project for Ceapro and our disruptive enabling PGX technology. One of the key objectives for this project is to fine tune the PGX Demonstration Plant to optimize the impregnation process of bioactives involved in the production of several new chemical complexes targeting oral and dermal delivery systems to be presented to potential partners," commented Gilles Gagnon, M.Sc., MBA, President and CEO of Ceapro. "Given the unique properties obtained with processed compounds and especially the increased surface area allowing for inclusion of other biomaterial, PGX becomes an extraordinary and unique enabling technology platform to produce innovative delivery systems. We expect PGX to be a game-changing technology."

About Ceapro Inc.

Ceapro Inc. is a Canadian biotechnology company involved in the development of proprietary extraction technology and the application of this technology to the production of extracts and "active ingredients" from oats and other renewable plant resources. Ceapro adds further value to its extracts by supporting their use in cosmeceutical, nutraceutical, and therapeutics products for humans and animals. The Company has a broad range of expertise in natural product chemistry, microbiology, biochemistry, immunology and process engineering. These skills merge in the fields of active ingredients, biopharmaceuticals and drug-delivery solutions.

For more information on Ceapro, please visit the Company's website at www.ceapro.com.

Source: Ceapro Inc.