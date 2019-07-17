Quantcast

CDW to Announce Second Quarter 2019 Results on July 31

By GlobeNewswire,  July 17, 2019, 07:00:00 AM EDT


LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill., July 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW), a leading provider of technology solutions to business, government, education and healthcare, announced that it will host a webcast conference call to discuss its second quarter 2019 results on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at 8:30 a.m. ET/7:30 a.m. CT.

A live webcast (audio with slides) of the conference call will be accessible at investor.CDW.com. The press release and presentation slides will be posted on this website prior to the call. Please visit the website at least fifteen minutes prior to the call to register and to download and install any necessary software. A taped replay of the webcast will be available on the website shortly after the call.

For questions, please email investorrelations@cdw.com.

About CDW

CDW is a leading multi-brand technology solutions provider to business, government, education and healthcare organizations in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. A Fortune 500 company with multi-national capabilities, CDW was founded in 1984 and employs more than 9,000 coworkers. For the trailing twelve months ended March 31, 2019, the company generated Net sales over $16 billion. For more information about CDW, please visit www.CDW.com.

Investor Inquiries 

Beth Coronelli 

Vice President, Investor Relations

(847) 419-7524 

investorrelations@cdw.com 

Media Inquiries

Sara Granack

Vice President, Corporate Communications

(847) 419-7411

mediarelations@cdw.com

CDWPR-FI

Source: CDW Corporation

This article appears in: News Headlines

Referenced Stocks: CDW




