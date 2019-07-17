CDW to Announce Second Quarter 2019 Results on July 31





LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill., July 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW), a leading provider of technology solutions to business, government, education and healthcare, announced that it will host a webcast conference call to discuss its second quarter 2019 results on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at 8:30 a.m. ET/7:30 a.m. CT.



A live webcast (audio with slides) of the conference call will be accessible at investor.CDW.com. The press release and presentation slides will be posted on this website prior to the call. Please visit the website at least fifteen minutes prior to the call to register and to download and install any necessary software. A taped replay of the webcast will be available on the website shortly after the call.

For questions, please email investorrelations@cdw.com.

