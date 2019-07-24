Quantcast

CDK Global to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2019 Financial Results on August 13, 2019

By GlobeNewswire,  July 24, 2019, 06:45:00 PM EDT


HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill., July 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CDK Global, Inc. (Nasdaq:CDK) is scheduled to release its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ending June 30, 2019 after the closing of the Nasdaq on Tuesday, August 13, 2019.

CDK will also be hosting a conference call at 3:30 p.m. CT on August 13, 2019 to discuss the results for the quarter and fiscal year. Brian Krzanich, president and chief executive officer, Joe Tautges, executive vice president and chief financial officer, and Julie Schlueter, director investor relations, will be participating on the call.

Investors and interested participants are invited to listen to the conference call and view the accompanying slide presentation via live webcast which can be accessed through CDK's Investor Relations home page, http://investors.cdkglobal.com. The slide presentation will be available approximately 30 minutes before the webcast at the CDK Investor Relations home page. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Events & Presentations section of the CDK Investor Relations home page.

About CDK Global

With $2 billion in revenues, CDK Global (Nasdaq:CDK) is a leading global provider of integrated information technology solutions to the automotive retail and adjacent industries. Focused on enabling end-to-end automotive commerce, CDK Global provides solutions to dealers in more than 100 countries around the world, serving approximately 30,000 retail locations and most automotive manufacturers. CDK solutions automate and integrate all parts of the dealership and buying process, including the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, repair and maintenance of vehicles. 

Investor Relations Contact:

investor.mail@cdk.com

847.485.4000

       

Source: CDK Global, Inc.

