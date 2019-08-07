Quantcast

CDK Global Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend

By GlobeNewswire,  August 07, 2019, 04:30:00 PM EDT


HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill., Aug. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CDK Global, Inc. (Nasdaq:CDK) has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 per share payable on September 27, 2019 to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 3, 2019.

About CDK Global

With $2 billion in revenues, CDK Global (Nasdaq:CDK) is a leading global provider of integrated information technology solutions to the automotive retail and adjacent industries. Focused on enabling end-to-end automotive commerce, CDK Global provides solutions to dealers in more than 100 countries around the world, serving approximately 30,000 retail locations and most automotive manufacturers. CDK solutions automate and integrate all parts of the dealership and buying process, including the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, repair and maintenance of vehicles. Visit cdkglobal.com.

