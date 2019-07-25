CBTX, Inc. Reports Second Quarter Financial Results





HOUSTON, July 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CBTX, Inc. ,or the Company (NASDAQ:CBTX), the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas N.A., or the Bank, today announced net income of $14.3 million, or $0.57 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, compared to $10.5 million, or $0.42 per diluted share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2019 and $11.0 million, or $0.44 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2018.



"We are pleased that the first half of 2019 gave us record profitability, solid loan growth, and strong credit quality," said Robert Franklin, Jr., Chairman, Chief Executive Officer, and President of the Company. "Our dedicated team continues to work to build our business one quality relationship at a time," he added. "For the rest of 2019, we will continue to focus on our goals and stay disciplined to our process which we feel drives shareholder value."

"We continue to see good opportunities throughout our markets: Houston, East Texas, and Dallas," said Franklin. "Although pricing in our markets continues to be challenging on both the loan and deposit sides, we believe that our strong discipline and relationship-driven approach gives us the ability to win new business while maintaining a solid net interest margin."

Franklin further noted, "Our markets remain favorable and we look for that to continue through the remainder of the year. We are cautious about 2020 given the intensity of the political climate going into the presidential election along with downward pressure on interest rates, but we feel well positioned to weather the effects of either on our future."

Highlights

Loans increased to $2.6 billion at June 30, 2019, compared to $2.5 billion at March 31, 2019 and $2.4 billion at June 30, 2018.





Net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis was 4.53% for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, compared to 4.56% for the first quarter of 2019 and 4.43% for the second quarter of 2018.





The cost of interest-bearing deposits remains low at 1.01% for the three months ended June 30, 2019, compared to 0.94% for the three months ended March 31, 2019 and 0.58% for the three months ended June 30, 2018.





Noninterest income was $7.3 million for the second quarter of 2019, including a gain of $3.3 million recorded related to bank-owned life insurance.





Nonperforming assets remain low relative to total assets at 0.10% at June 30, 2019 compared to 0.09% of total assets at March 31, 2019 and 0.16% of total assets at June 30, 2018.

Operating Results

Net Interest Income

Net interest income was $34.3 million for the second quarter of 2019, compared to $33.3 million for the first quarter of 2019 and $30.9 million for the second quarter of 2018. The increase in net interest income in the second quarter of 2019 from the first quarter of 2019 was primarily due to higher average loans and the impact of one additional day in the second quarter of 2019 compared the first quarter of 2019, partially offset by higher average Federal Home Loan Bank, or FHLB, advances and repurchase agreements.

The increase in net interest income in the second quarter of 2019 from the second quarter of 2018 was primarily due to higher average loans, higher average yields on loans and higher yields on federal funds sold and other interest-earning assets, partially offset by the impact of higher rates on interest-bearing deposits and increased average FHLB advances and repurchase agreements.

Provision for Loan Losses

Provision for loan loss was $807,000 for the second quarter of 2019, compared to $1.1 million for the first quarter of 2019 and $690,000 for the second quarter of 2018.

The allowance for loan losses was $25.3 million, or 0.96% of total loans, at June 30, 2019, compared to $24.6 million, or 0.97% of total loans, at March 31, 2019, and $25.7 million, or 1.07% of total loans, at June 30, 2018.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income was $7.3 million for the second quarter of 2019, $3.5 million for the first quarter of 2019 and $3.5 million for the second quarter of 2018. During the second quarter of 2019, the Company received nontaxable death benefit proceeds of $4.7 million under bank-owned life insurance policies and recorded a gain of $3.3 million over the carrying value.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense was $23.4 million for the second quarter of 2019, $22.6 million for the first quarter of 2019 and $20.0 million for the second quarter of 2018. Noninterest expense increased $818,000 during the second quarter of 2019 compared to the first quarter of 2019 primarily due to an increase in salaries and employee benefits resulting from increased headcount and increased legal fees included in professional and director fees The Bank incurred legal fees of $1.4 million in the second quarter of 2019 compared to $1.1 million in the first quarter of 2019.

Noninterest expense increased $3.4 million in the second quarter of 2019 compared to the second quarter of 2018. Salaries and benefits increased $1.7 million resulting from annual salary increases in 2019 and increased stock compensation expense due to grants of restricted stock during the current quarter. Professional and director fees increased due to legal fees noted above.

Income Taxes

Income tax expense was $3.1 million for the second quarter of 2019, $2.6 million for the first quarter of 2019 and $2.6 million for the second quarter of 2018.

The effective tax rates were 17.69% for the second quarter of 2019, 19.86% for the first quarter of 2019 and 19.28% for the second quarter of 2018. The decrease in the effective tax rate for the second quarter of 2019 was due to the non-taxable gain related to bank-owned life insurance.

Balance Sheet Highlights:

Loans

Loans, excluding loans held for sale, were $2.6 billion at June 30, 2019, $2.5 billion at March 31, 2019 and $2.4 billion at June 30, 2018. Loans, excluding loans held for sale, increased 9.9% during the twelve months ended June 30, 2019 due to organic growth.

Asset Quality

Nonperforming assets remain low relative to total assets at $3.3 million, or 0.10% of total assets, at June 30, 2019, $3.0 million, or 0.09% of total assets, at March 31, 2019 and $4.9 million, or 0.16% of total assets at June 30, 2018.

Annualized net charge-offs to average loans were 0.02% for the second quarter of 2019, 0.03% for the first quarter of 2019 and 0.05% for the second quarter of 2018.

Deposits and Borrowings

Total deposits were $2.7 billion at June 30, 2019 and $2.8 billion at March 31, 2019 and $2.6 billion at June 30, 2018. Deposits increased 6.9% during the twelve months ended June 30, 2019 due to normal fluctuations in customer activities.

We define total borrowings as the total of repurchase agreements, FHLB advances and notes payable. Total borrowings were $90.8 million, $1.6 million and $51.4 million at June 30, 2019, March 31, 2019 and June 30, 2018, respectively. Borrowings increased during the three months ended June 30, 2019 due to short-term liquidity needs.

Capital

At June 30, 2019, the Company remained well capitalized under bank regulatory requirements.

Our ratio of tangible equity to tangible assets was 12.96% at June 30, 2019, 12.89% at March 31, 2019 and 12.41% at June 30, 2018. Tangible equity to tangible assets is a non-GAAP financial measure. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure of tangible equity to tangible assets is total shareholders' equity to total assets, which was 15.18% at June 30, 2019, 15.19% at March 31, 2019 and 14.87% at June 30, 2018. See the table captioned "Non‑GAAP to GAAP Reconciliation" at the end of this earnings release.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company's accounting and reporting policies conform to United States. generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP, and the prevailing practices in the banking industry. The Company's management also evaluates performance based on certain additional non-GAAP financial measures. The Company classifies a financial measure as being a non-GAAP financial measure if that financial measure excludes or includes amounts or is subject to adjustments that have the effect of excluding or including amounts, that are not included or excluded in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP as in effect from time to time in the United States in our statements of income, balance sheets or statements of cash flows.

This press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures including "tangible book value", "tangible book value per common share," "tangible equity to tangible assets," which are supplemental measures that are not required by, or are not presented in accordance with, GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures do not include operating and other statistical measures or ratios or statistical measures calculated using exclusively financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the most directly comparable or other financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Moreover, the way we calculate the non-GAAP financial measures may differ from that of other companies reporting measures with similar names.

Please refer to the table titled "Non-GAAP to GAAP Reconciliation" at the end of this earnings release for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures.

About CBTX, Inc.

CBTX, Inc. is the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas, N.A., a $3.4 billion asset bank, offering commercial banking solutions to small and mid-sized businesses and professionals in Houston, Dallas, Beaumont and surrounding communities in Texas. Visit www.communitybankoftx.com for more information.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the securities laws that are based on various facts and derived utilizing important assumptions, current expectations, estimates and projections about the Company and its subsidiary. Forward-looking statements include information regarding the Company's future financial performance, business and growth strategy, projected plans and objectives, as well as projections of macroeconomic and industry trends, which are inherently unreliable due to the multiple factors that impact economic trends, and any such variations may be material. Statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "projects," "estimates," "plans" and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "should," "would," "may" and "could" are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts, although not all forward-looking statements include the foregoing. Further, certain factors that could affect our future results and cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, whether the Company can: prudently manage and execute its growth strategy; manage risks associated with its acquisition and de novo branching strategy; maintain its asset quality; address the volatility and direction of market interest rates; continue to have access to debt and equity capital markets; avoid or address interruptions or breaches in the Company's information system security; address the costs and effects of regulatory or other government inquiries, the results of regulatory examinations, investigations or reviews or the ability to obtain the required regulatory approvals; and achieve its performance goals. The foregoing factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read together with the other cautionary statements included in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and other reports and statements that the Company has filed with the SEC. If one or more events related to these or other risks or uncertainties materialize, or if the Company's underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may differ materially from what it anticipates. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on any such forward looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict which will arise. In addition, the Company cannot assess the impact of each factor on its business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. Copies of the SEC filings for the Company are available for download free of charge from www.communitybankoftx.com under the Investor Relations tab.

CBTX, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY Financial Highlights (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share data and percentages) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended 6/30/2019 3/31/2019 12/31/2018 9/30/2018 6/30/2018 6/30/2019 6/30/2018 Profitability: Net income $ 14,315 $ 10,490 $ 14,112 $ 13,023 $ 11,042 $ 24,805 $ 20,154 Basic earnings per share $ 0.57 $ 0.42 $ 0.57 $ 0.52 $ 0.44 $ 1.00 $ 0.81 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.57 $ 0.42 $ 0.56 $ 0.52 $ 0.44 $ 0.99 $ 0.81 Return on average assets (1) 1.72 % 1.30 % 1.71 % 1.62 % 1.44 % 1.52 % 1.32 % Return on average shareholders' equity (1) 11.30 % 8.59 % 11.66 % 11.02 % 9.66 % 9.97 % 8.94 % Net interest margin- tax equivalent (1) 4.53 % 4.56 % 4.42 % 4.31 % 4.43 % 4.55 % 4.33 % Efficiency ratio (2) 56.25 % 61.34 % 58.67 % 56.96 % 58.20 % 58.64 % 60.34 % Liquidity and Capital Ratios: Total shareholders' equity to total assets 15.18 % 15.19 % 14.87 % 14.79 % 14.87 % 15.18 % 14.87 % Tangible equity to tangible assets (3) 12.96 % 12.89 % 12.56 % 12.40 % 12.41 % 12.96 % 12.41 % Common equity tier 1 capital ratio 14.71 % 14.53 % 14.71 % 14.29 % 14.08 % 14.71 % 14.08 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 14.71 % 14.53 % 14.76 % 14.53 % 12.87 % 14.71 % 12.87 % Total risk-based capital ratio 15.59 % 15.41 % 15.63 % 15.44 % 14.32 % 15.59 % 14.32 % Tier 1 leverage ratio 13.12 % 13.02 % 12.74 % 12.84 % 15.29 % 13.12 % 15.29 % Other Data: Weighted average common shares outstanding- Basic 24,921 24,910 24,886 24,859 24,858 24,916 24,845 Weighted average common shares outstanding- Diluted 25,042 25,054 25,046 25,060 24,997 25,047 24,977 Common shares outstanding at period end 24,923 24,918 24,907 24,859 24,859 24,923 24,859 Dividends per share $ 0.10 $ 0.10 $ 0.05 $ 0.05 $ 0.05 $ 0.20 $ 0.10 Book value per share $ 20.59 $ 20.01 $ 19.58 $ 18.98 $ 18.55 $ 20.59 $ 18.55 Tangible book value per share (3) $ 17.13 $ 16.54 $ 16.10 $ 15.48 $ 15.04 $ 17.13 $ 15.04 Employees - full-time equivalents 508 494 495 489 488 508 488

_________________________________

(1) Annualized.

(2) Efficiency ratio represents noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income.

(3) Non‑GAAP financial measure. See the table captioned "Non‑GAAP to GAAP Reconciliation" at the end of this earnings release.

CBTX, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (In thousands) Balance Sheet Data (at period end): 6/30/2019 3/31/2019 12/31/2018 9/30/2018 6/30/2018 Loans, excluding loans held for sale $ 2,642,289 $ 2,544,709 $ 2,446,823 $ 2,463,197 $ 2,404,132 Allowance for loan losses (25,342 ) (24,643 ) (23,693 ) (24,486 ) (25,746 ) Loans, net 2,616,947 2,520,066 2,423,130 2,438,711 2,378,386 Cash and equivalents 266,776 276,515 382,070 281,640 245,265 Securities 232,601 228,684 229,964 222,493 230,393 Premises and equipment, net 51,346 51,453 51,622 52,032 52,607 Goodwill 80,950 80,950 80,950 80,950 80,950 Other intangible assets, net 5,318 5,538 5,775 6,038 6,276 Loans held for sale 1,408 852 - 384 560 Operating lease right-to-use asset 12,355 12,879 - - - Other assets 111,805 106,525 105,585 108,205 106,323 Total assets $ 3,379,506 $ 3,283,462 $ 3,279,096 $ 3,190,453 $ 3,100,760 Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 1,201,287 $ 1,229,172 $ 1,183,058 $ 1,144,985 $ 1,114,155 Interest-bearing deposits 1,537,620 1,521,827 1,583,224 1,545,095 1,447,119 Total deposits 2,738,907 2,750,999 2,766,282 2,690,080 2,561,274 Repurchase agreements 805 1,600 2,498 1,351 1,448 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 90,000 - - - 50,000 Junior subordinated debt - - 1,571 6,726 6,726 Operating lease liabilities 14,806 15,134 - - - Other liabilities 21,830 17,076 21,120 20,445 20,117 Total liabilities 2,866,348 2,784,809 2,791,471 2,718,602 2,639,565 Shareholders' equity 513,158 498,653 487,625 471,851 461,195 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 3,379,506 $ 3,283,462 $ 3,279,096 $ 3,190,453 $ 3,100,760





CBTX, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) (In thousands) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended 6/30/2019 3/31/2019 12/31/2018 9/30/2018 6/30/2018 6/30/2019 6/30/2018 Interest income Interest and fees on loans $ 35,608 $ 33,793 $ 33,427 $ 31,513 $ 30,493 $ 69,401 $ 58,955 Securities 1,519 1,557 1,542 1,535 1,507 3,076 2,943 Federal Funds and other interest-earning assets 1,359 1,483 1,696 1,404 936 2,842 1,930 Equity investments 163 152 217 213 191 315 384 Total interest income 38,649 36,985 36,882 34,665 33,127 75,634 64,212 Interest expense Deposits 3,822 3,584 3,551 2,961 2,126 7,406 4,074 FHLB advances and repurchase agreements 524 65 1 62 13 589 14 Note payable and junior subordinated debt 4 8 110 116 112 12 209 Total interest expense 4,350 3,657 3,662 3,139 2,251 8,007 4,297 Net interest income 34,299 33,328 33,220 31,526 30,876 67,627 59,915 Provision (recapture) for loan losses 807 1,147 (2,169 ) (1,142 ) 690 1,954 1,555 Net interest income after provision (recapture) for loan losses 33,492 32,181 35,389 32,668 30,186 65,673 58,360 Noninterest income Deposit account service charges 1,657 1,629 1,709 1,597 1,497 3,286 2,975 Net gain (loss) on sale of assets 69 88 168 152 210 157 340 Card interchange fees 941 864 921 922 971 1,805 1,898 Earnings on bank-owned life insurance 3,721 430 456 443 465 4,151 916 Other 915 482 605 412 363 1,397 738 Total noninterest income 7,303 3,493 3,859 3,526 3,506 10,796 6,867 Noninterest expense Salaries and employee benefits 14,185 13,822 13,834 12,499 12,496 28,007 25,191 Net occupancy expense 2,338 2,267 2,268 2,428 2,433 4,605 4,698 Regulatory fees 446 464 507 488 513 910 1,058 Data processing 661 714 664 664 666 1,375 1,349 Software 425 440 408 400 403 865 768 Printing, stationery and office 327 353 303 291 303 680 567 Amortization of intangibles 225 232 237 245 248 457 503 Professional and director fees 2,282 2,091 1,123 809 686 4,373 1,605 Correspondent bank and customer related transaction expenses 66 65 64 66 68 131 135 Loan processing costs 124 95 153 102 75 219 193 Advertising, marketing and business development 532 440 406 437 475 972 981 Repossessed real estate and other asset expense — — 7 3 5 62 Security and protection expense 367 323 317 346 311 690 613 Telephone and communications 456 378 408 342 394 834 780 Other expenses 969 901 1,057 844 936 1,870 1,793 Total noninterest expense 23,403 22,585 21,756 19,964 20,012 45,988 40,296 Net income before income tax expense 17,392 13,089 17,492 16,230 13,680 30,481 24,931 Income tax expense 3,077 2,599 3,380 3,207 2,638 5,676 4,777 Net income $ 14,315 $ 10,490 $ 14,112 $ 13,023 $ 11,042 $ 24,805 $ 20,154





CBTX, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY Net Interest Margin (Unaudited) (In thousands, except percentages) Three Months Ended 6/30/2019 3/31/2019 6/30/2018 Interest Interest Interest Average Earned/ Average Average Earned/ Average Average Earned/ Average Outstanding Interest Yield/ Outstanding Interest Yield/ Outstanding Interest Yield/ Balance Paid Rate (1) Balance Paid Rate (1) Balance Paid Rate (1) Assets Interest-earnings assets: Total loans (2) $ 2,591,928 $ 35,608 5.51 % $ 2,500,788 $ 33,793 5.48 % $ 2,375,253 $ 30,493 5.15 % Securities 233,339 1,519 2.61 % 231,650 1,557 2.73 % 228,262 1,507 2.65 % Federal funds sold and other interest-earning assets 219,639 1,359 2.48 % 239,281 1,483 2.51 % 201,906 936 1.86 % Equity investments 15,218 163 4.32 % 12,285 152 5.02 % 14,823 191 5.17 % Total interest-earning assets 3,060,124 $ 38,649 5.07 % 2,984,004 $ 36,985 5.03 % 2,820,244 $ 33,127 4.71 % Allowance for loan losses (24,829 ) (24,016 ) (25,392 ) Noninterest-earnings assets 299,234 302,915 288,416 Total assets $ 3,334,529 $ 3,262,903 $ 3,083,268 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing deposits $ 1,514,697 $ 3,822 1.01 % $ 1,544,039 $ 3,584 0.94 % $ 1,478,016 $ 2,126 0.58 % FHLB advances and repurchase agreements 83,899 524 2.51 % 11,578 65 2.28 % 3,738 13 1.39 % Note payable and junior subordinated debt — 4 - 365 8 8.89 % 10,826 112 4.15 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,598,596 $ 4,350 1.09 % 1,555,982 $ 3,657 0.95 % 1,492,580 $ 2,251 0.60 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities: Noninterest-bearing deposits 1,194,645 1,177,086 1,111,736 Other liabilities 32,991 34,634 20,441 Total noninterest-bearing liabilities 1,227,636 1,211,720 1,132,177 Shareholders' equity 508,297 495,201 458,511 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 3,334,529 $ 3,262,903 $ 3,083,268 Net interest income $ 34,299 $ 33,328 $ 30,876 Net interest spread (3) 3.98 % 4.08 % 4.11 % Net interest margin (4) 4.50 % 4.53 % 4.39 % Net interest margin—tax equivalent (5) 4.53 % 4.56 % 4.43 %

_________________________________

(1) Annualized.

(2) Includes average outstanding balances related to loans held for sale.

(3) Net interest spread is the average yield on interest‑earning assets minus the average rate on interest‑bearing liabilities.

(4) Net interest margin is equal to net interest income divided by average interest‑earning assets.

(5) Tax equivalent adjustments of $258,000, $255,000 and $267,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, March 31, 2019 and June 30, 2018, respectively, were computed using a federal income tax rate of 21%.

CBTX, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY Net Interest Margin (Unaudited) (In thousands, except percentages) Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 Interest Interest Average Earned/ Average Average Earned/ Average Outstanding Interest Yield/ Outstanding Interest Yield/ (Dollars in thousands) Balance Paid Rate (1) Balance Paid Rate (1) Assets Interest-earnings assets: Total loans (2) $ 2,546,610 $ 69,401 5.50 % $ 2,347,512 $ 58,955 5.06 % Securities 232,499 3,076 2.67 % 226,008 2,943 2.63 % Federal funds sold and other interest-earning assets 229,405 2,842 2.50 % 227,172 1,930 1.71 % Equity investments 13,537 315 4.69 % 14,763 384 5.26 % Total interest-earning assets 3,022,051 $ 75,634 5.05 % 2,815,455 $ 64,212 4.60 % Allowance for loan losses (24,426 ) (25,131 ) Noninterest-earnings assets 301,065 287,764 Total assets $ 3,298,690 $ 3,078,088 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing deposits $ 1,529,283 $ 7,406 0.98 % $ 1,484,777 $ 4,074 0.55 % FHLB advances and repurchase agreements 47,939 589 2.48 % 2,585 14 1.09 % Note payable and junior subordinated debt — 12 — 10,826 209 3.89 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,577,222 $ 8,007 1.02 % 1,498,188 $ 4,297 0.58 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities: Noninterest-bearing deposits 1,185,919 1,104,451 Other liabilities 33,764 20,801 Total noninterest-bearing liabilities 1,219,683 1,125,252 Shareholders' equity 501,785 454,648 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 3,298,690 $ 3,078,088 Net interest income $ 67,627 $ 59,915 Net interest spread (3) 4.03 % 4.02 % Net interest margin (4) 4.51 % 4.29 % Net interest margin—tax equivalent (5) 4.55 % 4.33 %

_________________________________

(1) Annualized.

(2) Includes average outstanding balances related to loans held for sale.

(3) Net interest spread is the average yield on interest‑earning assets minus the average rate on interest‑bearing liabilities.

(4) Net interest margin is equal to net interest income divided by average interest‑earning assets.

(5) Tax equivalent adjustments of $513,000 and $537,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2019 and June 30, 2018, respectively, were computed using a federal income tax rate of 21%.

CBTX, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY Rate/Volume Analysis (Unaudited) (In thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 Compared to Three Months Ended March 31, 2019 Increase (Decrease) due to (Dollars in thousands) Volume Rate Days Total Interest-earning assets: Total loans $ 1,245 $ 194 $ 376 $ 1,815 Securities 11 (66 ) 17 (38 ) Federal funds sold and other interest-earning assets (123 ) (17 ) 16 (124 ) Equity investments 37 (28 ) 2 11 Total increase in interest income 1,170 83 411 1,664 Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing deposits (69 ) 267 40 238 FHLB advances and repurchase agreements 487 (29 ) 1 459 Note payable and junior subordinated debt (4 ) — — (4 ) Total increase in interest expense 414 238 41 693 Increase (decrease) in net interest income $ 756 $ (155 ) $ 370 $ 971





Three Months Ended June 30, 2019, Compared to Three Months Ended June 30, 2018 Increase (Decrease) due to (Dollars in thousands) Volume Rate Total Interest-earning assets: Total loans $ 2,782 $ 2,333 $ 5,115 Securities 34 (22 ) 12 Federal funds sold and other interest-earning assets 82 341 423 Equity investments 5 (33 ) (28 ) Total increase in interest income 2,903 2,619 5,522 Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing deposits 53 1,643 1,696 FHLB advances and repurchase agreements 441 70 511 Note payable and junior subordinated debt (108 ) — (108 ) Total increase in interest expense 386 1,713 2,099 Increase in net interest income $ 2,517 $ 906 $ 3,423





Six Months Ended June 30, 2019, Compared to Six Months Ended June 30, 2018 Increase (Decrease) due to (Dollars in thousands) Volume Rate Total Interest-earning assets: Total loans $ 5,000 $ 5,446 $ 10,446 Securities 85 48 133 Federal funds sold and other interest-earning assets 19 893 912 Equity investments (32 ) (37 ) (69 ) Total increase in interest income 5,072 6,350 11,422 Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing deposits 122 3,210 3,332 FHLB advances and repurchase agreements 494 81 575 Note payable and junior subordinated debt (197 ) — (197 ) Total increase in interest expense 419 3,291 3,710 Increase in net interest income $ 4,653 $ 3,059 $ 7,712





CBTX, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY Yield Trend (Unaudited) Three Months Ended 6/30/2019 3/31/2019 12/31/2018 9/30/2018 6/30/2018 Yield Trend - Annualized: Interest-earnings assets: Total loans 5.51 % 5.48 % 5.37 % 5.20 % 5.15 % Securities 2.61 % 2.73 % 2.70 % 2.64 % 2.65 % Federal funds sold and other interest-earning assets 2.48 % 2.51 % 2.30 % 2.04 % 1.86 % Equity investments 4.32 % 5.02 % 5.79 % 5.01 % 5.17 % Total interest-earning assets 5.07 % 5.03 % 4.87 % 4.70 % 4.71 % Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing deposits 1.01 % 0.94 % 0.89 % 0.77 % 0.58 % FHLB advances and repurchase agreements 2.51 % 2.28 % 0.21 % 1.94 % 1.39 % Note payable and junior subordinated debt - 8.89 % 4.45 % 4.25 % 4.15 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 1.09 % 0.95 % 0.91 % 0.80 % 0.60 % Net interest spread (1) 3.98 % 4.08 % 3.96 % 3.90 % 4.11 % Net interest margin (2) 4.50 % 4.53 % 4.39 % 4.28 % 4.39 % Net interest margin—tax equivalent (3) 4.53 % 4.56 % 4.42 % 4.31 % 4.43 %

_________________________________

(1) Net interest spread is the average yield on interest‑earning assets minus the average rate on interest‑bearing liabilities.

(2) Net interest margin is equal to net interest income divided by average interest‑earning assets.

(3) Tax equivalent adjustments were computed using a federal income tax rate of 21%.

CBTX, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY Average Outstanding Balances (Unaudited) (In thousands) Three Months Ended 6/30/2019 3/31/2019 12/31/2018 9/30/2018 6/30/2018 Average Outstanding Balances: Assets Interest-earnings assets: Total loans (1) $ 2,591,928 $ 2,500,788 $ 2,468,415 $ 2,404,491 $ 2,375,253 Securities 233,339 231,650 226,882 230,592 228,262 Federal funds sold and other interest-earning assets 219,639 239,281 293,299 272,739 201,906 Equity investments 15,218 12,285 14,789 16,799 14,823 Total interest-earning assets 3,060,124 2,984,004 3,003,385 2,924,621 2,820,244 Allowance for loan losses (24,829 ) (24,016 ) (24,305 ) (25,689 ) (25,392 ) Noninterest-earnings assets 299,234 302,915 295,236 292,598 288,416 Total assets $ 3,334,529 $ 3,262,903 $ 3,274,316 $ 3,191,530 $ 3,083,268 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing deposits $ 1,514,697 $ 1,544,039 $ 1,578,146 $ 1,530,077 $ 1,478,016 FHLB advances and repurchase agreements 83,899 11,578 1,925 12,657 3,738 Note payable and junior subordinated debt — 365 9,817 10,826 10,826 Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,598,596 1,555,982 1,589,888 1,553,560 1,492,580 Noninterest-bearing liabilities: Noninterest-bearing deposits 1,194,645 1,177,086 1,181,035 1,145,516 1,111,736 Other liabilities 32,991 34,634 23,083 23,600 20,441 Total noninterest-bearing liabilities 1,227,636 1,211,720 1,204,118 1,169,116 1,132,177 Shareholders' equity 508,297 495,201 480,310 468,854 458,511 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 3,334,529 $ 3,262,903 $ 3,274,316 $ 3,191,530 $ 3,083,268

_________________________________

(1) Includes average outstanding balances of loans held for sale.

CBTX, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY Period End Balances (Unaudited) (In thousands, except percentages) 6/30/2019 3/31/2019 12/31/2018 9/30/2018 6/30/2018 Amount % Amount % Amount % Amount % Amount % Loan Portfolio: Commercial and industrial $ 540,084 20.4 % $ 559,882 21.9 % $ 519,779 21.2 % $ 569,334 23.1 % $ 565,850 23.5 % Real estate: Commercial real estate 854,513 32.2 % 811,742 31.8 % 795,733 32.4 % 776,439 31.4 % 780,224 32.4 % Construction and development 559,672 21.1 % 572,861 22.5 % 515,533 21.0 % 487,289 19.7 % 449,390 18.6 % 1-4 family residential 281,525 10.6 % 281,502 11.0 % 282,011 11.5 % 288,737 11.7 % 279,227 11.6 % Multi-family residential 298,887 11.3 % 213,582 8.4 % 221,194 9.0 % 236,907 9.6 % 229,609 9.5 % Consumer 39,803 1.5 % 39,072 1.5 % 39,421 1.6 % 39,807 1.6 % 41,833 1.7 % Agricultural 9,923 0.4 % 8,915 0.4 % 11,076 0.5 % 11,609 0.5 % 10,951 0.5 % Other 65,471 2.5 % 64,215 2.5 % 68,382 2.8 % 59,484 2.4 % 53,376 2.2 % Gross loans 2,649,878 100.0 % 2,551,771 100.0 % 2,453,129 100.0 % 2,469,606 100.0 % 2,410,460 100.0 % Less deferred fees and unearned discount (6,181 ) (6,210 ) (6,306 ) (6,025 ) (5,768 ) Less allowance for loan losses (25,342 ) (24,643 ) (23,693 ) (24,486 ) (25,746 ) Less loans held for sale (1,408 ) (852 ) — (384 ) (560 ) Loans, net $ 2,616,947 $ 2,520,066 $ 2,423,130 $ 2,438,711 $ 2,378,386 Deposits: Interest-bearing demand accounts $ 351,326 12.8 % $ 352,623 12.8 % $ 387,457 14.0 % $ 367,120 13.6 % $ 342,890 13.4 % Money market accounts 717,883 26.2 % 695,968 25.3 % 737,770 26.7 % 722,382 26.9 % 650,747 25.4 % Savings accounts 91,828 3.4 % 96,251 3.5 % 96,962 3.5 % 94,344 3.5 % 97,576 3.8 % Certificates and other time deposits, $100,000 or greater 189,741 6.9 % 181,507 6.6 % 189,007 6.8 % 182,552 6.8 % 164,464 6.4 % Certificates and other time deposits, less than $100,000 186,842 6.8 % 195,478 7.1 % 172,028 6.2 % 178,697 6.6 % 191,442 7.5 % Total interest-bearing deposits 1,537,620 56.1 % 1,521,827 55.3 % 1,583,224 57.2 % 1,545,095 57.4 % 1,447,119 56.5 % Noninterest-bearing deposits 1,201,287 43.9 % 1,229,172 44.7 % 1,183,058 42.8 % 1,144,985 42.6 % 1,114,155 43.5 % Total deposits $ 2,738,907 100.0 % $ 2,750,999 100.0 % $ 2,766,282 100.0 % $ 2,690,080 100.0 % $ 2,561,274 100.0 %





CBTX, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY Credit Quality (Unaudited) (In thousands, except percentages) 6/30/2019 3/31/2019 12/31/2018 9/30/2018 6/30/2018 Nonperforming assets (at period end): Nonaccrual loans: Commercial and industrial $ 1,795 $ 1,390 $ 1,317 $ 2,161 $ 1,734 Real estate: Commercial real estate 850 862 1,517 2,751 2,092 Construction and development — — — 13 225 1-4 family residential 624 635 656 677 738 Multi-family residential — — — — — Consumer — 47 — — 4 Agricultural — — — — — Nonaccrual loans 3,269 2,934 3,490 5,602 4,793 Accruing loans 90 or more days past due 9 — — — — Total nonperforming loans 3,278 2,934 3,490 5,602 4,793 Foreclosed assets: Real estate 36 — 12 175 — Other — 41 — — 137 Total foreclosed assets 36 41 12 175 137 Total nonperforming assets $ 3,314 $ 2,975 $ 3,502 $ 5,777 $ 4,930 Allowance for Loan Losses (at period end): Commercial and industrial $ 7,792 $ 8,416 $ 7,719 $ 8,763 $ 7,648 Real estate: Commercial real estate 7,371 6,784 6,730 6,913 10,930 Construction and development 4,579 4,700 4,298 3,606 3,335 1-4 family residential 2,236 2,249 2,281 2,454 1,404 Multi-family residential 2,178 1,457 1,511 1,630 1,479 Consumer 458 357 387 394 479 Agricultural 73 50 62 71 66 Other 655 630 705 655 405 Total allowance for loan losses $ 25,342 $ 24,643 $ 23,693 $ 24,486 $ 25,746 Credit Quality Ratios (at period end): Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.10 % 0.09 % 0.11 % 0.18 % 0.16 % Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.12 % 0.12 % 0.14 % 0.23 % 0.20 % Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans 773.09 % 839.91 % 678.88 % 437.09 % 537.16 % Allowance for loan losses to total loans 0.96 % 0.97 % 0.97 % 0.99 % 1.07 %





CBTX, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY Allowance for Loan Losses (Unaudited) (In thousands, except percentages) Three Months Ended 6/30/2019 3/31/2019 12/31/2018 9/30/2018 6/30/2018 Analysis of Allowance for Loan Losses Allowance for loan losses at beginning of period $ 24,643 $ 23,693 $ 24,486 $ 25,746 $ 25,349 Provision (recapture) for loan losses 807 1,147 (2,169 ) (1,142 ) 690 Net (charge-offs) recoveries Commercial and industrial 22 (206 ) 1,521 (114 ) (301 ) Real estate: Commercial real estate 2 2 (156 ) (3 ) 5 Construction and development — — (1 ) — — 1-4 family residential (11 ) 1 — 4 — Consumer (78 ) 6 1 (4 ) 3 Agricultural — — 10 — — Other (43 ) — 1 (1 ) — Total net (charge-offs) recoveries (108 ) (197 ) 1,376 (118 ) (293 ) Allowance for loan losses at end of period $ 25,342 $ 24,643 $ 23,693 $ 24,486 $ 25,746 Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans(1) 0.02 % 0.03 % (0.22 %) 0.02 % 0.05 %

_________________________________

(1) Annualized.

CBTX, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY Non‑GAAP to GAAP Reconciliation (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share data and percentages)

Our accounting and reporting policies conform to GAAP and the prevailing practices in the banking industry. However, we also evaluate our performance based on certain additional non‑GAAP financial measures. We classify a financial measure as being a non‑GAAP financial measure if that financial measure excludes or includes amounts or is subject to adjustments that have the effect of excluding or including amounts, that are not included or excluded in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP as in effect from time to time in the United States in our statements of income, balance sheets or statements of cash flows. Non‑GAAP financial measures do not include operating and other statistical measures or ratios or statistical measures calculated using exclusively financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Non‑GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the most directly comparable or other financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Moreover, the way we calculate the non‑GAAP financial measures may differ from that of other companies reporting measures with similar names.

We calculate tangible equity as total shareholders' equity, less goodwill and other intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization, and tangible book value per share as tangible equity divided by shares of common stock outstanding at the end of the relevant period. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for tangible book value per share is book value per share.

We calculate tangible assets as total assets less goodwill and other intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for tangible equity to tangible assets is total shareholders' equity to total assets.

We believe that tangible book value per share and tangible equity to tangible assets are measures that are important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in book value per share and total shareholders' equity to total assets, exclusive of change in intangible assets.

The following table reconciles, as of the dates set forth below, total shareholders' equity to tangible equity, total assets to tangible assets and presents book value per share, tangible book value per share, tangible equity to tangible assets and total shareholders' equity to total assets:

6/30/2019 3/31/2019 12/31/2018 9/30/2018 6/30/2018 Tangible Equity Total shareholders' equity $ 513,158 $ 498,653 $ 487,625 $ 471,851 $ 461,195 Adjustments: Goodwill 80,950 80,950 80,950 80,950 80,950 Other intangibles 5,318 5,538 5,775 6,038 6,276 Tangible equity $ 426,890 $ 412,165 $ 400,900 $ 384,863 $ 373,969 Tangible Assets Total assets $ 3,379,506 $ 3,283,462 $ 3,279,096 $ 3,190,453 $ 3,100,760 Adjustments: Goodwill 80,950 80,950 80,950 80,950 80,950 Other intangibles 5,318 5,538 5,775 6,038 6,276 Tangible assets $ 3,293,238 $ 3,196,974 $ 3,192,371 $ 3,103,465 $ 3,013,534 Common shares outstanding 24,923 24,918 24,907 24,859 24,859 Book value per share $ 20.59 $ 20.01 $ 19.58 $ 18.98 $ 18.55 Tangible book value per share $ 17.13 $ 16.54 $ 16.10 $ 15.48 $ 15.04 Total shareholders' equity to total assets 15.18 % 15.19 % 14.87 % 14.80 % 14.87 % Tangible equity to tangible assets 12.96 % 12.89 % 12.56 % 12.40 % 12.41 %

