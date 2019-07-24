C-Bond Systems Successfully Develops New Technology for Large Window Film Manufacturer and Enters into a Raw Materials and Supplier Purchase Agreement





HOUSTON, July 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- C-Bond Systems (the "Company" or "C-Bond") (OTC:CBNT), a nanotechnology company that improves and strengthens glass, announced today that it has successfully developed a new technology for a large window film manufacturer and entered into a Raw Materials and Supplier Purchase Agreement. The agreement is for a proprietary slip and adhesive agent solution developed by C-Bond for use with certain of the manufacturer's specialized films.



The window film manufacturer's film product has both technical and visual benefits, as well as an attractive decorative appearance. C-Bond's solution improves the performance of the film by increasing adhesion, decreasing cure time, and eliminating any fogging that might result on the window film. The use of the solution will be focused on multiple markets.

"We are very proud that a manufacturer of this caliber chose us to develop a solution for their unique needs," said Scott R. Silverman, C-Bond's Chairman and CEO. "A benefit of the C-Bond technology is that it is adaptable to numerous applications, and our development team is able to manipulate our technology to address customers' individual requirements across a variety of industries."

About C-Bond

C-Bond Systems, Inc., headquartered in Houston, Texas, is an advanced nanotechnology company and sole owner, developer and manufacturer of the C-Bond technology. C-Bond is a patent-protected nanotechnology product that is scientifically tested and commercially proven to significantly increase the strength, safety and performance levels of glass and window film products. For more information visit us at www.cbondsystems.com, on Facebook, or Twitter.

Statements in this press release about our future expectations, including the likelihood that the use of the solution will be focused on multiple markets; constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and as that term is defined in the Private Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and are subject to change at any time, and our actual results could differ materially from expected results. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, C-Bond's ability to raise capital; the Company's ability to target the window film market; the Company's ability to successfully commercialize its products; as well as other risks. Additional information about these and other factors may be described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") including its Form 10-K filed on April 1, 2019, its Forms 10-Q filed on May 10, 2019, November 14, 2018, and August 14, 2018, and in future filings with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this statement or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

