C-Bond Systems Signs New Distributor in United Arab Emirates to Sell Products in Middle Eastern Countries

HOUSTON, Aug. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- C-Bond Systems (the "Company" or "C-Bond") (OTC:CBNT), a nanotechnology solutions company that improves and strengthens glass, announced today that it has entered into a distribution agreement with Dubai-based MEWS General Trading, LLC, which is marketing C-Bond products in the Gulf Cooperation Council countries to protect solar panels, keep building facades clean, deter forced entry, and strengthen windshields.

In the Middle East, MEWS markets a new variant of C-Bond technology, a patented, hydrophobic solution that repels water and dirt from all types of glass surfaces, to improve the installation of window film, keep building facades clean, and protect solar panels from sand and dirt while increasing their performance. These applications are particularly important in the GCC, where solar energy companies work consistently to keep solar cells clean for optimum performance, and facilities management companies look to reduce cleaning costs and minimize man-hours spent on cleaning and maintenance.

MEWS markets C-Bond BRS, a ballistic-resistant film system that increases safety by deterring forced entry. C-Bond BRS is validated by an independent third-party laboratory to provide National Institute of Justice (NIJ) Level I, Level IIA, Level II, and Underwriters Laboratories (UL) 752 ballistic-resistant protection.

MEWS is also distributing C-Bond NanoShield, which protects and strengthens windshields by repairing the microscopic flaws and defects randomly distributed across the glass surface that ultimately initiate chipping and cracking. The product, which helps increase driver visibility, is sprayed directly onto a windshield and then wiped off using a squeegee. The strengthening process begins immediately upon application and continues while the material cures in the following days.

"As we broaden our distribution across the globe and add channel partners to our network, we are amazed by the additional applications identified where C-Bond products can provide advanced utility and benefits based on particular needs, geographies, and more," said Scott R. Silverman, Chairman and CEO of C-Bond. "By opening new verticals such as improved performance of solar cells in the Middle East, where solar farms are plentiful, we believe we can add significant opportunities for our company to grow."

About MEWS General Trading, LLC

M E W S General Trading L.L.C is a United Arab Emirates Company based in Dubai, trading and distributing revolutionary & unseen technologies for security of cars, homes and retail outlets in the region. M E W S sets out a vision to combine the knowledge, expertise and experience in its core businesses, ranging from Water Solutions, Solar Energy, Green Products for Construction and Nanotechnology products, to provide industry leading solutions, in accordance with both the respective national and international regulations.

About C-Bond

C-Bond Systems, Inc., headquartered in Houston, Texas, is a nanotechnology solutions company that improves and strengthens glass. It is the sole owner, developer and manufacturer of the patented C-Bond technology. C-Bond is the ONLY patent-protected nanotechnology product that is scientifically tested and commercially proven to significantly increase the strength, safety and performance levels of glass and window film products. For more information visit us at www.cbondsystems.com, on Facebook, Twitter, or LinkedIn.

Statements in this press release about our future expectations, including the likelihood that by opening new verticals such as improved performance of solar cells in the Middle East, where solar farms are plentiful, we believe we can add significant opportunities for our company to grow; constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and as that term is defined in the Private Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and are subject to change at any time, and our actual results could differ materially from expected results. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, C-Bond's ability to raise capital; the Company's ability to target the automotive glass market in Mexico; the Company's ability to successfully commercialize its products in Mexico; as well as other risks. Additional information about these and other factors may be described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") including its Form 10-K filed on April 1, 2019, its Forms 10-Q filed on May 10, 2019, November 14, 2018, and August 14, 2018, and in future filings with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this statement or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

