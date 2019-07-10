C-Bond Systems Expands International Distribution with Grupo DRT, a Leading Commercial and Residential Developer in Mexico, and Related Entities





HOUSTON, July 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- C-Bond Systems (the "Company" or "C-Bond") (OTC:CBNT), a nanotechnology solutions company that improves and strengthens glass, announced today that it has entered into an exclusive distribution agreement with Grupo DRT, a leading commercial and residential developer in Mexico, and its related entities (collectively "Grupo DRT") to expand the use of the Company's products.



Grupo DRT has developed office buildings, commercial zones, residential projects and more, and is credited for providing the needed infrastructure and vision to establish multiple cities and communities throughout Mexico. Group DRT and its associated entities intend to distribute the Company's C-Bond I product, a patented, water-based nanotechnology solution that significantly increases glass strength AND the performance of window film, and C-Bond BRS, a ballistic-resistant film system, in certain of its new and existing construction projects, and will also distribute the Company's products to other customers in Mexico.

Traditionally, when installers apply window film, they use soap and water as a slip agent and to help bond the film to the window. C-Bond I has significant benefits over using soap and water in the application of window film. C-Bond I reduces glass breakage from impact, improves film adhesion, reduces film cure time, and provides added security to delay potential intruders. All of these advantages can help builders complete projects more quickly and deliver a better end product to the customer. C-Bond BRS takes security a step further. It is validated by an independent third-party laboratory to provide National Institute of Justice (NIJ) Level I, Level IIA, Level II, and Underwriters Laboratories (UL) 752 ballistic-resistant protection.

Grupo DRT and its associated entities will also establish C-Bond NanoShield™ distribution in Mexico. C-Bond NanoShield protects and strengthens windshields by permeating the glass surface and repairing the microscopic flaws and defects randomly distributed all over the glass surface that ultimately initiate chipping and cracking. The product is sprayed directly onto a windshield and then wiped off using a squeegee. The strengthening process begins immediately upon application and continues while the material cures in the following days.

The five-year agreement contains annual minimum purchase requirements in years three, four and five.

"We look forward to the expanded use and distribution of our advanced window film solutions and C-Bond NanoShield through Grupo DRT, which is well respected and deeply rooted in Mexico," said Scott R. Silverman, Chairman and CEO of C-Bond.

C-Bond Systems, Inc., headquartered in Houston, Texas, is a nanotechnology solutions company that improves and strengthens glass. It is the sole owner, developer and manufacturer of the patented C-Bond technology. C-Bond is the ONLY patent-protected nanotechnology product that is scientifically tested and commercially proven to significantly increase the strength, safety and performance levels of glass and window film products. For more information visit us at www.cbondsystems.com, on Facebook, Twitter, or LinkedIn.

Statements in this press release about our future expectations, including the likelihood that Grupo DRT intends to distribute the Company's C-Bond I product, a patented, water-based nanotechnology solution that significantly increases glass strength and the performance of window film, and C-Bond BRS, a ballistic-resistant film system, in certain of its new and existing construction projects, and will also distribute the Company's products to other customers in Mexico; the likelihood that the developer will also establish C-Bond NanoShield™ distribution in Mexico; constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and as that term is defined in the Private Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and are subject to change at any time, and our actual results could differ materially from expected results. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, C-Bond's ability to raise capital; the Company's ability to target the automotive glass market in Mexico; the Company's ability to successfully commercialize its products in Mexico; as well as other risks. Additional information about these and other factors may be described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") including its Form 10-K filed on April 1, 2019, its Forms 10-Q filed on May 10, 2018, August 14, 2018 and November 14, 2018, and in future filings with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this statement or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

