C-Bond Systems Chairman and CEO Elects to Convert Significant Portion of Deferred Compensation into Common Stock of the Company



Scott R. Silverman converts $80,000 of deferred compensation into stock due to his belief that the Company is undervalued at current levels

HOUSTON, July 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- C-Bond Systems (the "Company" or "C-Bond") (OTC:CBNT), a nanotechnology solutions company that improves and strengthens glass, announced today that its Chairman and CEO, Scott R. Silverman, has elected to convert a significant portion of his deferred compensation into common stock of the Company.



Since starting with the Company in late 2017, Silverman has agreed to defer a portion of his salary, and continues to do so today, in order to help fund the growth of the Company. He has now chosen to convert $80,000 into common stock of the Company.

"Not only do I believe our common stock is undervalued based on where we are today, my beliefs in the value of the intellectual property, top-tier customer relationships, and the future opportunities for C-Bond have never been stronger," stated Silverman. "I have great confidence in our technology and our team, and together we are working diligently to grow the Company."

About C-Bond

C-Bond Systems, Inc., headquartered in Houston, Texas, is a nanotechnology solutions company that improves and strengthens glass. It is the sole owner, developer and manufacturer of the patented C-Bond technology. C-Bond is the ONLY patent-protected nanotechnology product that is scientifically tested and commercially proven to significantly increase the strength, safety and performance levels of glass and window film products. For more information visit us at www.cbondsystems.com, on Facebook, Twitter, or LinkedIn.

Statements in this press release about our future expectations, including the likelihood that the Company is undervalued at current levels; constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and as that term is defined in the Private Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and are subject to change at any time, and our actual results could differ materially from expected results. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, C-Bond's ability to raise capital; the Company's ability to target the automotive and flat glass markets; the Company's ability to successfully commercialize its products; as well as other risks. Additional information about these and other factors may be described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") including its Form 10-K filed on April 1, 2019, its Forms 10-Q filed on May 10, 2019, November 14, 2018, August 14, 2018, and in future filings with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this statement or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

