CBi2 Capital Reports Year-End Financial Results





CALGARY, Alberta , July 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSXV/CSE:TCI) Target Capital Inc. d.b.a. CBi2 Capital ("CBi2" or the "Company") is pleased to provide a summary of its financial results for the financial year ended March 31, 2019.



Selected financial information is outlined below and should be read in conjunction with the Company's audited consolidated financial statements and management's discussion and analysis for the financial year ended March 31, 2019, which are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Financial Highlights

The following table summarizes key financial highlights associated with the Company's financial performance.

March 31, 2019

$000s March 31, 2018

$000s Revenues 593 704 Expenses 1,417 3,880 Net Loss 931 3,301 Total Assets 3,489 3,638 Total Liabilities 115 105 Total Shareholders' Equity (Deficit) 3,374 3,533

The Company also announces the resignation of William Macdonald from the board of directors of the Company effective July 26, 2019. The Company thanks Mr. Macdonald for his contributions.

About CBi2 Capital

The Company continues to explore and evaluate strategic alternatives to enhance shareholder value. The Company currently has 106.7 million common shares outstanding and 59.2 million common share purchase warrants with an exercise price of $0.10 and a current cash balance of approximately $2.8 mm. The Company also has an estimated current non-cash working capital balance of approximately $600,000 and holds 833,333 in common shares of YSS Corp., a publicly listed cannabis retail operator. The Company's existing revenue base from its private company fees is expected to fund a material portion of the Company's annual operating costs. The Company's common shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange and the Canadian Securities Exchange under the trading symbol "TCI".

