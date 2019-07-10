CBD Unlimited to Showcase Products at ECRM Hemp/ CBD Health Conference





CAVE CREEK, AZ, July 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- CBD Unlimited, Inc. (OTC Symbol:EDXC), formerly known as Endexx Corporation, a provider of innovative phytonutrient-based food and nutritional products, is pleased to announce that the company will showcase its products at ECRM's Hemp/ CBD Health & Beauty Care Program at the Phoenician in Scottsdale, AZ on July 16th -19th 2019.

Following the most recent and successful ECRM Hemp/ CBD Health Conference in early 2019, CBD Unlimited was quickly introduced to major retail buyers who extended commitments to the company over the last few months. The company has expanded production to meet a significant increase in retail interest for its Premium Suite of CBD Unlimited products. This coincides with the Company's plan to reach 35,000 major retail stores through 2020.

"We are extremely pleased with the feedback we received from several major retailers after the last ECRM conference," commented Mr. Todd Davis, CEO & Chairman of CBD Unlimited. "We are thrilled to attend ECRM's Hemp/ CBD Health & Beauty Care Program this year in our own backyard. There are several product lines that will be featured, including our CBD Unlimited Line along with new, innovative skincare products for 2020. We look forward to growing the business with existing partners and introducing new retail buyers to our best in class products."

About CBD Unlimited, Inc.

CBD Unlimited, Inc. develops and distributes all-natural CBD products derived from cannabis sativa plant (Hemp), containing less than 0.3% THC. Its products range from oils, capsules, topicals, and pet products, all with the shared purpose of therapeutic and pain relief for humans and pets. Phyto-Bites are CBD soft chews for animal use that are formulated to promote health and support the reduction of separation anxiety, pain, and inflammation. The science behind these products involves over a half a decade of research and experiments in order to protect the accuracy in dosage and delivery of absorption per each serving.

In the interest of providing conformity with federal and state mandates, the company has incorporated the "Gorilla-Tek" platform into its business practices. The Gorilla-Tek platform is the first standardized hardware agnostic and software solution that tracks high-risk, high-shrink regulated, and restricted products maintained under federal/state/local compliance. The platform provides asset protection, inventory management, compliance and an "end of sale" technology integration. Based on principles developed by the pharmacological industry, the integrated "Gorilla-Tek" platform is tremendously efficient as it provides up-to-the-minute accounting and product details. Gorilla-Tek increases productivity, while reducing costs for retailers and costs in time for customers.

Websites include: www.cbdunlimited.com, and www.phytobites.com.

Safe Harbor Notice

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, such as statements relating to financial results and plans for future development activities and are thus prospective. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding intent, belief or current expectations of the company, its directors or its officers. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the company's ability to control. Actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements are risks and uncertainties associated with the company's business and finances in general, including the ability to continue and manage its growth, competition, global economic conditions and other factors discussed in detail in the Company's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Contact: For further investor and media information, contact: CBD Unlimited, Inc.Todd Davis Chairman & CEO InvestorRelations@cbdunlimited.com 480-595-6900

Source: CBD Unlimited, Inc.