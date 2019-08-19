CBD Unlimited to Showcase CBD Pet Products at SuperZoo Expo on August 20-22, 2019 in Las Vegas, NV





CAVE CREEK, AZ, Aug. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE - CBD Unlimited, Inc., formerly known as Endexx Corporation ( EDXC ), a provider of innovative phytonutrient-based food and nutritional products, is pleased to exhibit at SuperZoo, a leading pet retail convention in the United States, taking place in Las Vegas on August 20-22, 2019.

CBD Unlimited will exhibit its veterinarian-approved Phyto-Bites and Soft Chew CBD pet products at SuperZoo at Booth #771. CBD Unlimited's Phyto-Bites are THC-free, neither heated nor baked, and involve a dual-delivery method to provide effective and safe absorption. The Company looks forward to promoting this unique product line and highlighting the benefits that cats and dogs can receive from CBD.

CBD Unlimited's Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Daniel Kiddy, has assisted the Company with its analysis of cannabinoids and its effects on each delivery system. From years of continuous research, CBD Unlimited prides itself on formulating properly dosed products ranging across several pet sizes including: cats, dogs and horses. The Company's one-of-a-kind technology delivers CBD to both CB1 and CB2 receptors in the Endocannabinoid System.

"CBD Unlimited is passionate about formulating the best products for our four-legged friends that provide optimal results," CEO & Chairman Todd Davis stated. "Our CBD-infused Soft chews are proven to have one of the most expeditious and effective delivery systems. We are excited about this opportunity to demonstrate the positive effects of CBD for families' loved ones."

About CBD Unlimited, Inc.

CBD Unlimited. Inc. develops and distributes all-natural products from the cannabis sativa plant (hemp) with less than 0.01% THC. Its products range from oils, capsules, topicals, and pet products, all with the shared purpose of therapeutic and pain relief. The science behind these products involves half a decade of research and experiments in order to perfect the accuracy in dosage and delivery of absorption per each serving.

In order to provide conformity with federal and state mandates, the company has incorporated the "Gorilla-Tek" platform into their business practices. The Gorilla-Tek platform is the first standardized hardware agnostic and software solution that tracks high-risk, high-shrink regulated and restricted products maintained under federal/state/local compliance. The platform provides asset protection, inventory management, compliance and an "end of sale" technology integration. Along with that, Gorilla-Tek is tremendously efficient as it provides up-to-the-minute accounting and product details. Gorilla-Tek increases CBD Unlimited Inc.'s productivity, while reducing costs for retailers and costs in time for customers.

Safe Harbor Notice

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, such as statements relating to financial results and plans for future development activities and are thus prospective. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding intent, belief or current expectations of the company, its directors or its officers. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the company's ability to control. Actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements are risks and uncertainties associated with the company's business and finances in general, including the ability to continue and manage its growth, competition, global economic conditions and other factors discussed in detail in the Company's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Contact: For further investor and media information, contact: CBD Unlimited, Inc.Todd Davis Chairman & CEO Todd@cbdunlimited.com 480-595-6900

Source: CBD Unlimited, Inc.