CBD Unlimited Signs Letter of Intent with First Food Group, Inc.





CAVE CREEK, AZ, Aug. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE - CBD Unlimited, Inc., formerly known as Endexx Corporation ( EDXC ), a provider of innovative phytonutrient-based food and nutritional products, announced today it has entered into a letter of intent ("LOI") with leading chocolate manufacturer, First Food Group, Inc. ( FIFG ) to collaborate on premium CBD-infused chocolates.

In collaboration, CBD Unlimited and First Food Group will formulate and distribute premium CBD-crafted chocolates and seasonal treats. First Food Group, Inc. is a highly rated chocolate manufacturer that identifies and creates emerging unique food concepts. With the growing awareness and demand of hemp-derived CBD, the Company continues to position itself to be a market leader in premium ingestible CBD products. CBD Unlimited continues to achieve significant sales' milestones throughout 2019, expecting tremendous growth in fiscal 2020. The Company seeks to add this new product line to its premium suite of products. As high demand for premium products increase, CBD Unlimited believes this partnership will enhance its product selection into key distribution channels.

"First Food Group is a creative and emerging brand that will help drive our consumable product category as the growth of the CBD marketplace is accelerating rapidly," CEO & Chairman Todd Davis stated. "We look forward to this opportunity to collaborate with such a successful management team as we strive to provide consumers with a variety of superb products."

Harold L. Kestenbaum, CEO & Chairman of First Foods Group, stated, "We have purposely followed a thorough and thoughtful approach introducing our product lines to market, especially given the fact that hemp-based ingredients only became legal in Florida on July 1, 2019. Identifying and vetting the right partners are key success factors in our marketing strategy. CBD Unlimited's scientific approach, loyal customer base and expanding market access gives us confidence that they are an ideal partner to help bring our products to the public."

About First Food Group, Inc.

First Foods Group, Inc. provides management services and funding options for emerging food brands and menu concepts. First Foods Group, Inc. is also growing its own new concepts, both through proprietary development and through mergers, acquisitions, and licensing arrangements. First Foods Group has assembled a team of distinguished food service professionals with experience and success at the highest levels of the industry.

About CBD Unlimited, Inc.

CBD Unlimited. Inc. develops and distributes all-natural products from the cannabis sativa L plant (hemp) with less than 0.01% THC. Its products range from oils, capsules, topicals, and pet products, all with the shared purpose of high therapeutic value. The science behind these products involves nearly a decade of research and experiments in order to perfect the accuracy in dosage and delivery of absorption per serving.

In order to provide conformity with federal and state mandates, the company has incorporated its "Gorilla-Tek" platform into their business practices. The Gorilla-Tek platform is the first standardized hardware agnostic and software solution that tracks high-risk, high-shrink, regulated and restricted products maintained under federal/state/local regulations. The platform provides asset protection, inventory management, compliance and an "end of sale" technology integration. Gorilla-Tek is tremendously efficient, as it provides up-to-the-minute accounting and product details and GEO-location for consumer apps. Gorilla-Tek increases productivity, while reducing costs for retailers and costs in time for customers.

Website: www.cbdunlimited.com

Safe Harbor Notice

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, such as statements relating to financial results and plans for future development activities and are thus prospective. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding intent, belief or current expectations of the company, its directors or its officers. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the company's ability to control. Actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements are risks and uncertainties associated with the company's business and finances in general, including the ability to continue and manage its growth, competition, global economic conditions and other factors discussed in detail in the Company's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

For further investor and media information, contact: CBD Unlimited, Inc.Todd Davis Chairman & CEO Todd@cbdunlimited.com 480-595-6900 First Food Groupinfo@firstfoodsgrp.com 201-471-0988

Source: CBD Unlimited, Inc.