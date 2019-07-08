CBD Unlimited, Inc. Announces Successful Completion PCAOB Audits





Company Advances Forward in Pursuit of SEC Full Reporting Status

CAVE CREEK, AZ, July 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE - CBD Unlimited, Inc., formerly known as Endexx Corporation (OTC PINK:EDXC), announced today that it has completed an audit of its financial statements for fiscal years 2018 and 2017. The Company can now file its registration documents with the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) and pursue an up-listing to a higher OTC Market tier.

The audited financial statements for fiscal 2018 and 2017 have been filed at OTC Markets, along with the certification document provided by the Auditors "Turner, Stone & Company, L.L.P."

With the completion of the audits, CBD Unlimited, Inc. will now engage to complete three key actions: file for up listing at OTC Markets, file a SEC Registration statement, and per legal counsel advise-- simultaneously file for the official symbol change.

CEO Todd Davis stated, "The company has now completed PCAOB audits for the previous six fiscal years and is now in compliance with all requirements needed to advance the company's future growth."

https://backend.otcmarkets.com/otcapi/company/financial-report/224730/content

About CBD Unlimited, Inc.

CBD Unlimited, Inc. develops and distributes all-natural Hemp-Derived CBD, containing less than 0.3% THC in compliance with USDA regulations. The company's products are built upon three key fundamentals: targeted-delivery, controlled-dosing and dual-therapy applications. Its products range from oils, capsules, topicals, to proprietary pet products, all with the shared purpose of supporting the therapeutic relief of pain and inflammation for humans and pets. Phyto-Bites are CBD soft chews for animal use that are formulated to promote health and support the reduction of separation anxiety, pain, and inflammation. The science behind these products involves over a half a decade of research, clinical observation and scientific experiments in order to protect the accuracy in dosage and delivery of absorption per serving.

Gorilla-Tek by Endexx strives to create modern, convenient retail solutions that are focused on improving customer access to high-demand and restricted products. Our systems and processes will continuously improve in order to simplify the customer experience across digital, mobile and in-store shopping trips. We are committed to customizing solutions for our retail partners that allow them to explore new business concepts and geographies.

Websites include: www.cbdunlimited.com and www.phytobites.com.

Safe Harbor Notice

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, such as statements relating to financial results and plans for future development activities and are thus prospective. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding intent, belief or current expectations of the company, its directors or its officers. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the company's ability to control. Actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements are risks and uncertainties associated with the company's business and finances in general, including the ability to continue and manage its growth, competition, global economic conditions and other factors discussed in detail in the Company's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Contact: For further investor and media information, contact: CBD Unlimited, Inc.Todd Davis Chairman & CEO InvestorRelations@cbdunlimited.com 480-595-6900

Source: CBD Unlimited, Inc.