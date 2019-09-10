CBD Unlimited Announces Amplification of Social Media Influencer Partnerships with Appointment of Janine Delaney Corporation





CAVE CREEK, AZ, Sept. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- CBD Unlimited, Inc., formerly known as Endexx Corporation ( EDXC ), a provider of innovative phytonutrient-based food and nutritional products, is pleased to announce the newest addition to its social media influencer partnership program, Janine Delaney Corporation.



Following the successful launch of CBD Unlimited's Premium Blue Line X, the Company is partnering with wellness coach and psychologist, Janine Delaney, Ph.D. to increase its brand reach. As influencer marketing surges across various social platforms, CBD Unlimited plans to tap into the market in order to reach millions of consumers. Influencer marketing has proved to be beneficial to brands as more customers illustrate trust in influencers.

The Janine Delaney Corporation will be a key marketing partner for the Company as it will help promote its superior CBD product suite to customers within this dramatically growing audience. Janine Delaney's natural aptitude for fitness and the wellness industry will contribute to the Company's marketing efforts and attract those looking to improve their overall wellness. Delaney has over three million followers across several social platforms and her relationship with key influencers will add significant value to CBD Unlimited's new brand program.

"On behalf of CBD Unlimited, we are thrilled to welcome Janine Delaney to the team. With the growing popularity of social media, we look forward to Janine Delaney's influence in promoting our CBD products to her loyal following. This unique partnership will appeal to the 35-65-year-old female decision-makers who can make healthy choices for families," commented Mr. Todd Davis, CEO and Chairman of CBD Unlimited. "We are determined to reach every customer with our superior suite of products and look forward to capitalizing on this partnership."

About Janine Delaney Corporation

Janine Delaney, Ph.D. is a Wellness Coach with goals to share with her audience the experiences she has earned through receiving her Doctorate in Psychology and lifetime dedication to fitness. Janine brings a wealth of knowledge and inspiration to the world of fitness, demonstrating fitness is achievable at any age and at any stage in life.

About CBD Unlimited, Inc.

CBD Unlimited. Inc. develops and distributes all-natural products from the cannabis sativa plant (hemp) with less than 0.01% THC. Its products range from oils, capsules, topicals, and pet products, all with the shared purpose of therapeutic and pain relief. The science behind these products involves half a decade of research and experiments in order to perfect the accuracy in dosage and delivery of absorption per each serving.

In order to provide conformity with federal and state mandates, the company has incorporated the "Gorilla-Tek" platform into their business practices. The Gorilla-Tek platform is the first standardized hardware agnostic and software solution that tracks high-risk, high-shrink regulated and restricted products maintained under federal/state/local compliance. The platform provides asset protection, inventory management, compliance and an "end of sale" technology integration. Along with that, Gorilla-Tek is tremendously efficient as it provides up-to-the-minute accounting and product details. Gorilla-Tek increases CBD Unlimited Inc.'s productivity, while reducing costs for retailers and costs in time for customers.

Safe Harbor Notice

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, such as statements relating to financial results and plans for future development activities and are thus prospective. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding intent, belief or current expectations of the company, its directors or its officers. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the company's ability to control. Actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements are risks and uncertainties associated with the company's business and finances in general, including the ability to continue and manage its growth, competition, global economic conditions and other factors discussed in detail in the Company's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

