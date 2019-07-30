CBD Unlimited Accelerates Growth in 300 Convenience Store Pilot





CAVE CREEK, AZ, July 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE - CBD Unlimited, Inc. ( EDXC ), formerly known as Endexx Corporation, a provider of innovative phytonutrient-based nutritional and wellness products, is pleased to announce an accelerated convenience store launch program.

Upon a successful launch in the first 300 stores, the company plans to roll out its products to 1,000 stores per month for a 6 month period. Following the rollout, CBD Unlimited's products will be widely available in roughly 24,000 convenience stores.

"As we continue to expand our product reach, we are looking to add new channels to reach the everyday consumer," commented Mr. Todd Davis, CEO & Chairman of CBD Unlimited. "Upon the completion of the pilot program, the long-term plan is to reach over 100,000 convenience stores by 2023. Our focus in this space is to provide single serving, 1 week and 2-week supply products that have immediate impact for the consumer. We look to provide easy access for customers to purchase our products simply by going to their local convenience store, truck stop, travel center and small community stores."

About CBD Unlimited, Inc.

CBD Unlimited, Inc. develops and distributes all-natural CBD products derived from cannabis sativa plant (Hemp), containing less than 0.3% THC. Its products range from oils, capsules, topicals, and pet products, all with the shared purpose of therapeutic and pain relief for humans and pets. Phyto-Bites are CBD soft chews for animal use that are formulated to promote health and support the reduction of separation anxiety, pain, and inflammation. The science behind these products involves over a half a decade of research and experiments in order to protect the accuracy in dosage and delivery of absorption per each serving.

In the interest of providing conformity with federal and state mandates, the company has incorporated the "Gorilla-Tek" platform into its business practices. The Gorilla-Tek platform is the first standardized hardware agnostic and software solution that tracks high-risk, high-shrink regulated, and restricted products maintained under federal/state/local compliance. The platform provides asset protection, inventory management, compliance and an "end of sale" technology integration. Based on principles developed by the pharmacological industry, the integrated "Gorilla-Tek" platform is tremendously efficient as it provides up-to-the-minute accounting and product details. Gorilla-Tek increases productivity, while reducing costs for retailers and costs in time for customers.

