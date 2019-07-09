CBD Life Sciences Subsidiary Developing Line of CBD Based Coffee Products Including Weight Loss Coffee & Brain Booster



SCOTTSDALE, AZ, July 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE - CBD Life Sciences Inc. (OTC:CBDL) is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary, LBC Bioscience, Inc. (LBC), has finalized the development and is preparing to launch a CBD infused line of coffee products for the US domestic market. The product line will initially consist of four products including a weight loss coffee and a brain booster. It is expected that the products will be available for purchase within the next three to four weeks.

Coffee is one of the most widely consumed beverages worldwide. Millions of consumers all across the United States cannot start their day without a hot cup of coffee. Recent statistics show that American consumers drank on average two cups of coffee per day. In the U.S., the top selling coffee product was dry coffee, which generated $9.37 billion in sales in 2018 while liquid coffee generated about $2.66 billion.

Although people have been drinking coffee for hundreds of years, there are still new trends entering the market every year - the most recent being cold brew and nitro coffee. Cold brew is, as the name implies, brewed with cold temperature water over a longer period and has a higher caffeine concentration than regular coffee. Nitro coffee is infused with nitrogen and can be served like beer. In 2017, cold brew coffee experienced an 80% growth in sales while regular hot coffee sales saw a 3% percent decline. LBC Bioscience, with its introduction of CBD infused coffee, is positioning itself to maximize and leverage the current CBD craze by being one of the first to market with a CBD based coffee line.

About CBD Life Sciences Inc.

CBD Life Sciences Inc. is a publicly traded company having its common shares quoted on the OTC Markets under the symbol ‘CBDL'. The Company's main focus is to identify, evaluate and acquire undervalued opportunities with the objective of increasing shareholder value. The acquisition of LBC Bioscience Inc. is the first in the CBD space and the company is actively searching for additional opportunities within this emerging sector.

About LBC Bioscience Inc.

LBC Bioscience Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of CBD Life Sciences Inc. LBC has developed and is retailing/wholesaling a full line of cannabidiol based organic products including: hemp drops, massage oils, pain relief creams, anxiety and sleep supplements, CDB edibles, anti-aging skin solutions and a full line of CBD infused supplements for your pets. LBC's products can be viewed and purchased on the company's website at www.lbcbioscienceinc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Safe Harbor Statement

