CBD and LED Consumer Based Algorithm Company Smart Decision, Inc. Lists on the OTC Markets





Boca Raton, FL, July 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Smart Decision, Inc. (OTC Pink Markets:SDEC), a next-generation consumer-based LED & CBD algorithm innovator, is pleased to announce the listing of its common shares on the OTC Markets under the ticker symbol "SDEC." Smart Decision's Board is dominated by LED & CBD veterans: Adam Green, Director, Chief Executive Officer; Eric Gutmann, Director, Treasurer & Secretary; Jonathan Morgan, Director; James Edward Dempsey, Director.



Adam Green is a performance-driven sales expert and accomplished executive in the LED space, who has consistently delivered exceptional results. He combines strong business acumen with a transformational leadership style. Adam is an expert in consumer-driven buying patterns and has developed algorithms for that purpose. Adam is a graduate of The George Washington University in Washington, D.C.

"We are excited about this announcement and the establishment of our public ticker symbol. This will increase the visibility of the company and enhance liquidity for our shareholders. It will, also, provide greater access to capital to support our growing business and innovative operations," said Adam Green, CEO of Smart Decision Inc.

Eric Gutmann served as Director of Business Development for Skies International, a distributor of consumer products throughout Central and South America. Previously, Mr. Gutmann was President and Chief Operating Officer for Natural Synergies, a buying consortium for independent natural food stores throughout the United States. Eric has been instrumental in the early stage development of The Smart Decision Inc. LED & CBD algorithm. Mr. Gutmann graduated with an Honor's Degree in Finance from the University of Florida. "We look forward to growing Smart Decision's operations and providing innovative, proprietary technology to improve the ease of buying LED and CBD products at the consumer level," said Eric Gutmann, Treasurer and Secretary of Smart Decision Inc.

Jonathan Morgan is a marketing and advertising expert for the past 24 years and has been an Integral Partner of RMI, Inc., one of the largest Marketing, Advertising, Trade Show and Printing Agencies in the United States. Mr. Morgan also founded Happy Head Marketing Inc., which provides manufactured products and packaging for over 40 of the most well-recognized brands in the Medical/Recreational Cannabis and CBD industry.

Dr. James Edward Dempsey recently retired as a partner from ENT of Athens, one of the largest ENT practices in the State of Georgia. Mr. Dempsey is a former President of the Georgia Society of Otolaryngology and has served as Plant Physician for NASA.

About Smart Decision Inc.

Smart Decision Inc. has researched and is developing algorithms for the consumer and business LED Lighting and CBD markets. With their patent-pending "Smart Decision" algorithms, the confusion of selecting the right product(s), whether for LED or CBD, will be significantly reduced. Ultimately, Smart Decision Inc. believes that selecting the right product the first time, dramatically cuts down on product returns and creates a positive purchasing experience for the consumer.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such statements include, but are not limited to, any statements relating to access to capital, liquidity, increased visibility, our growth strategy and product development, updates on the CRADA, and any other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could negatively affect our business, operating results, financial condition and stock price. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated are: risks related to our growth strategy; risks relating to the results of research and development activities; our ability to obtain, perform under and maintain financing and strategic agreements and relationships; our dependence on third-party suppliers and partners; our ability to attract, integrate, and retain key personnel; the early stage of products under development; our need for substantial additional funds; government regulation; patent and intellectual property matters; competition; as well as other risks described in our SEC filings. Important factors that may cause the actual results to differ from those expressed within may include, but are not limited to: the success or failure of Smart Decision's efforts to successfully market its camera; systems, other products and services as scheduled; Smart Decision's ability to attract and retain quality employees; the effect of changing economic conditions; increased competition; the ability of Smart Decision to obtain adequate debt or equity financing. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in our expectations or any changes in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.

