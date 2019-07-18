CB2 Insights Selected by Drug Science as Research Technology Platform for the UK's Largest Medical Cannabis Pilot



NEWS HIGHLIGHTS



CB2 Insights has been selected as exclusive research technology platform for the UK's largest medical cannabis Pilot - Project TWENTY21

Project TWENTY21 aims to enroll 20,000 patients into the Pilot and CB2 Insights was selected as the platform on which to build the patient registry and generate Real-World Evidence throughout the program

The Pilot will assess efficacy, safety, quality of life, health outcome measures and patient reported outcomes, focusing on cannabinoid therapies

UK represents emerging market with immense potential but has seen major barriers to access due to limited data resources for physicians and other stakeholders

CB2 Insights' experience in building one of the largest patient registries specific to medical cannabis in the US through its multi-state clinical operations, led to this partnership

For more details on Project TWENTY21, Drug Science's press release can be found here.

TORONTO, July 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CB2 Insights (CSE:CBII; OTCQB: CBIIT) ("CB2" or the "Company"), a leading data-driven company focused on bringing Real-World Evidence driven from the point-of-care to the medical cannabis community, announced today that it has been selected as exclusive research technology platform for the leading, and only, independent scientific body on drugs in the UK, working to provide evidence-based information on safety and efficacy within medical cannabis. A Letter of Intent has been signed between CB2 and Drug Science.

"It is not often that a drug enters the market ahead of well established, widely held consensus on the health impact related to that drug," said David Badcock, CEO, Drug Science. "Project TWENTY21 has been designed to remove the barriers that come with a lack of evidence-based data so that physicians can become more confident, the industry can become more informed and patients can have access where and when cannabinoid treatment is appropriate. We believe that Project TWENTY21 will change the landscape in the UK medical cannabis field, and this partnership with CB2 Insights advances that effort in a major way."

CB2 Insights will also join the Drug Science working group, which is led by Drug Science, patient organisations, academia and industry leaders including Licensed Producers Althea, Cannuba and Alta Flora. CB2 and the working group aims to create the UK's only independent GDPR-compliant database of patient health data focused on assessing the health-related outcomes of patients suffering from chronic pain, PTSD, multiple sclerosis, Tourette's syndrome and other indications after the integration of medical cannabis therapy into (or as a replacement for) traditional treatment regimens.

"Having built the industry's first cannabis-specific research platform and largest single patient registry with over 25 represented indications generated with insights from over 400,000 patient interactions across the US, we are thrilled to extend our expertise to the UK," said Prad Sekar, CEO, CB2 Insights. "The UK market has substantial potential for rapid advancement for medical cannabis adoption. Drug Science is the only organization bringing evidence-based understanding to the UK market, and this represents a tremendous opportunity for CB2 to expand our data pool and extract more real-world evidence. We look forward to contributing our expertise to the Drug Science working group."

In 2016, the UK was the largest exporter of legal cannabis representing roughly 70% of the world's total. But with domestic medical use legalization put into effect in 2018, patients still find that accessing the treatment option is difficult. Physicians remain the gatekeepers to prescribing cannabis, and a lack of data and understanding of how to integrate the treatment effectively has been seen as a key barrier forcing patients to seek other non-regulated sources of medication.

Since November 2018, medical cannabis has been legal for patients in the UK although, like other jurisdictions around the world, limited data sets are available to help physicians, patients, regulatory bodies and other key stakeholders make informed decisions related to this treatment option.

About CB2 Insights

CB2 Insights has a mission to mainstream medical cannabis into traditional healthcare. We do so by gathering data and creating objective real-world evidence through our proprietary software and service brands. Using clinical management and data collection software at the point-of-care, CB2 Insights and its group of sub-brands has become a leading force behind bringing traditional healthcare protocols to the rapidly evolving global cannabis industry.

For more information please visit www.cb2insights.com.

About Drug Science

Founded in 2010 by Professor David Nutt, Drug Science is the only completely independent, science-led drugs charity, uniquely bringing together leading drugs experts from a wide range of specialisms to carry out ground-breaking original research into drug harms and effects.

Its highly cited papers on all aspects of drug effects and harms attract global coverage and considerable public interest. Drug Science reduces the harms of drugs to the public through providing objective information on drug effects, harms and potential medical uses to the public, professionals and decision makers.

For more information please visit drugscience.org.uk.

Forward Looking Statements

Statements in this news release that are forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties concerning the specific factors disclosed here and elsewhere in CB2's filings with Canadian securities regulators. When used in this news release, words such as "will, could, plan, estimate, expect, intend, may, potential, believe, should," and similar expressions, are forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, statements regarding the opportunity to provide services and software to the U.S. cannabis industry.

Although CB2 has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements, there can be other factors that cause results, performance or achievements not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended, including, but not limited to: dependence on obtaining regulatory approvals; investing in target companies or projects which have limited or no operating history and are subject to inconsistent legislation and regulation ; change in laws; reliance on management; requirements for additional financing; competition; hindering market growth and state adoption due to inconsistent public opinion and perception of the medical-use and recreational-use marijuana industry and; regulatory or political change.

There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate or that management's expectations or estimates of future developments, circumstances or results will materialize. As a result of these risks and uncertainties, the results or events predicted in these forward-looking statements may differ materially from actual results or events.

Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this news release are made as of the date of this release. CB2 disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise such information, except as required by applicable law, and CB2 does not assume any liability for disclosure relating to any other company mentioned herein.

No securities regulator or exchange has reviewed, approved, disapproved, or accepts responsibility for the content of this news release.

Primary Contact: Dan Thompson Chief Marketing Officer - CB2 Insights 1.855.874.4999 For Investor Inquiries: Sophic Capital 1.647.362.8286 investors@cb2insights.com

Source: CB2 Insights