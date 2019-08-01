CB2 Insights Announces New Appointment to Board of Directors with Medical Cannabis and Capital Markets Executive





TORONTO, Aug. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CB2 Insights (CSE:CBII; OTCQB:CBIIF) ("CB2" or the "Company"), a leading data-driven company focused on bringing real-world evidence driven from the point-of-care to the medical cannabis community, has appointed corporate finance executive and cannabis industry expert, Gerry Goldberg as Director on its Board. Mr. Goldberg will immediately assume the position of Chairman of the Audit Committee, replacing David Danziger who will remain in position as Chairman of the Board. The Company also announces that Mr. Goldberg will be replacing outgoing Director Dr. Danial Schecter.



"Gerry's deep-rooted financial background and experience in the Canadian cannabis industry are a fantastic addition at this stage in the Company's growth," said David Danziger, Chairman of the Board, CB2 Insights. "His skills and connections perfectly complement the strengths of our current Directors. On behalf of the entire Board, I would like to welcome Gerry to the team."

Mr. Goldberg is a CPA and Interim CEO and Chairman of Osoyoos Cannabis Inc., a cannabionoid extraction company based in Oliver, British Columbia. He previously served as CEO at Canada House Wellness Group, a licensed cannabis cultivator and is Director of FSD Pharma Inc., a licensed cannabis cultivator. Mr. Goldberg was also a Director of Gravitas Financial and is currently and has been both Director and Audit Committee Chair to various other Canadian and US Public Companies. Mr. Goldberg also served as Senior Partner at two major accounting firms with over 30 years of total audit experience between the two and was head of the Public Company Audit division at one of the firms.

Mr. Danziger continued, "On behalf of the entire Board, I would like to extend my deepest gratitude to Dr. Danial Schecter who will be stepping down to pursue new endevours. His contributions have been critical to establishing CB2's leadership in the collection and analysis of real-world evidence within the medical cannabis community."

"I have been extremely impressed with everything that CB2 Insights has built and am beyond confident that they are set to have a major impact on the medical cannabis industry," said Dr. Danial Schecter. "While I am stepping away from the Board of Directors at this time, I will remain a true ally to this company and champion all of their efforts in the future. I look forward to watching CB2's leadership position expand within this space."

CB2 Insights has a mission to mainstream medical cannabis into traditional healthcare. We do so by gathering data and creating objective real-world evidence through our proprietary software and service brands. Using clinical management and data collection software at the point-of-care, CB2 Insights and its group of sub-brands has become a leading force behind bringing traditional healthcare protocols to the rapidly evolving global cannabis industry.

