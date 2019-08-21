Quantcast

CB Financial Services, Inc. Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend

By GlobeNewswire,  August 21, 2019, 04:00:00 PM EDT


WASHINGTON, Pa., Aug. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CB Financial Services, Inc. (the "Company") (NASDAQGM:CBFV), the holding company for Community Bank, today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a $0.24 quarterly cash dividend per outstanding share of common stock. The dividend will be paid on or about September 16, 2019 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on September 6, 2019.

"We are pleased to announce a $0.24 per outstanding share of common stock cash dividend," commented Patrick G. O'Brien, President and Chief Executive Officer. "We desire to return additional value to our loyal shareholders given our strong capital position and improving performance." 

About CB Financial Services, Inc.

CB Financial Services, Inc. is the bank holding company for Community Bank, a Pennsylvania-chartered commercial bank located in Washington, Pennsylvania. Community Bank operates twenty offices in Greene, Allegheny, Washington, Fayette, and Westmoreland Counties in southwestern Pennsylvania, seven offices in Brooke, Marshall, Ohio, Upshur and Wetzel Counties in West Virginia, and one office in Belmont County in Ohio. Community Bank offers a broad array of retail and commercial lending and deposit services and provides commercial and personal insurance brokerage services through Exchange Underwriters, Inc., its wholly owned subsidiary.

For more information about CB Financial Services, Inc. and Community Bank, visit our website at www.communitybank.tv.

Contact:

Patrick G. O'Brien

President and Chief Executive Officer

Phone: (724) 225-2400

Fax: (724) 225-4903

Source: CB Financial Services, Inc.

