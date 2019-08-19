Quantcast

    Cavitation Technologies Receives Purchase Order for Nano Reactor System in South America

    August 19, 2019


    Chatsworth, CA, Aug. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Cavitation Technologies, Inc. (CTi) (OTCQB: CVAT) (BERLIN:WTC), received a purchase order from Desmet Ballestra Group, CTi's strategic partner and licensee of the company's vegetable oil refining technology since 2010.

    CTi's Nano Reactor® is to be installed at a vegetable oil refinery and represents the first purchase order the company received in Fiscal 2020. The aggregated value for this installation is approximately $162,000. 

    Cavitation Technologies, Inc. Global Technology Manager Roman Gordon commented, "This is the 11th installation of our Nano Reactor® system with a total of 25 lines installed throughout South America."

    About CTi

    Founded in 2007, the company designs and manufactures innovative flow-through devices and systems, as well as develops processing technologies for use in edible oil refining, renewable fuel production, water treatment, and alcoholic beverage enhancement. The company's patented Nano Reactor® systems and various technologies have over 30 patents issued and filed both domestically and abroad.  http://www.ctinanotech.com/

    About Desmet Ballestra Group

    The Desmet Ballestra Group provides engineering and supply of plants and equipment for the following industries worldwide:

    •  Oils and Fats and Animal Feed
    •  Detergents, Surfactants and related Chemicals
    •  Oleochemical and Biodiesel

    Desmet Ballestra's R&D Team is composed of professionals specialized in Oils and Fats, oleochemicals and chemical processes, using the most comprehensive set of technological resources and equipment. Controlled by Financière DSBG, a holding company based in Paris, France, the Desmet Ballestra Group is present in all major market areas of the world through its integrated business units located in Northern and Central America (USA, Mexico), South America (Argentina, Brazil, Colombia), Asia & Far East (PR China, Singapore, Malaysia), India and Europe (Belgium, Turkey, Russia, Spain). http://www.desmetballestra.com/

    Forward Looking Statement

    This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "may," "should," "potential," "continue," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," and similar expressions, and include statements regarding the anticipated installation and the timing of the installation, our intent to continue to focus on research and development, marketing and sales of our unique technology, our belief that our company is positioned for accelerated growth and the expected efforts to be made to enhance our shareholder's value. These forward-looking statements are based largely on the Company's expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the Company's control. Actual results could differ materially from these forward looking statements as a result of a variety of factors including, among others, the state of the economy, the competitive environment and our ability to perform the installation as anticipated and other factors described in our most recent Form 10-K and our other filings with the SEC, including subsequent periodic reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K. In light of these risks and uncertainties there can be no assurances that the forward-looking statements contained in this press release will in fact transpire or prove to be accurate. The information in this release is provided only as of the date of this release, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release on account of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

    Cavitation Technologies, Inc.

    Contact:

    Investor Relations

    IR@ctinanotech.com

    http://cvatinfo.com/

    Phone 818.718.0905

    Source: Cavitation Technologies, Inc

