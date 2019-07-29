Cavco Industries Reports Fiscal 2020 First Quarter Results





PHOENIX, July 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cavco Industries, Inc. (Nasdaq:CVCO) today announced financial results for the first fiscal quarter ended June 29, 2019.

Financial highlights include the following:

Net revenue for the first quarter of fiscal year 2020 was $264.0 million, up 7.1% from $246.4 million for the first quarter of fiscal year 2019. The increase was primarily from higher home selling prices and changes in product mix.





Income before income taxes increased 13.7% to $27.4 million for the first quarter of fiscal year 2020 compared to $24.1 million in the same quarter last year. During the period, the Company experienced higher gross profit margins from increased home selling prices coupled with lower material input costs.





Income tax expense was $6.1 million, an effective tax rate of 22.2%, for the first quarter of fiscal year 2020 compared to $4.4 million and an effective tax rate of 18.4% in the same quarter of the prior year. The lower effective tax rate in the prior year primarily relates to greater tax benefits from stock option exercises, as illustrated below.





Net income increased 8.1% to $21.3 million for the first quarter of fiscal year 2020, from $19.7 million in the same quarter of the prior year. Diluted net income per share was $2.31 for the three months ended June 29, 2019, compared to $2.12 for the comparable period last year.

During each period presented, ancillary items had the following impact on the results of operations (in millions):

Three Months Ended

June 29, 2019 Three Months Ended

June 30, 2018 Selling, general and administrative expenses Amortization of additional director and officer insurance premiums $ (2.1 ) $ — Legal and other expenses related to the Company's response to the Securities and Exchange Commission inquiry (0.8 ) — Other income, net Unrealized gains on corporate equity securities 0.9 1.5 Income tax expense Tax benefits from stock option exercises 0.6 1.2

Commenting on the quarter, Bill Boor, President and Chief Executive Officer said, "Both our factory-built housing and financial services businesses have delivered another quarter of strong and growing financial results. From an industry perspective, the homebuying ability of our customers continues to be supported by positive economic drivers, including consumer confidence, growth in jobs and wages, low unemployment and ongoing efforts to advance financing options. Given this positive macroeconomic backdrop, we are optimistic about the demand dynamics for affordable housing and our ability to compete effectively in this market. As we have discussed previously, there are isolated geographic areas, particularly the South Central and South Eastern United States, experiencing some softness in factory orders. That said, our overall backlog is healthy at seven weeks of production."

Mr. Boor continued, "Our gross margins have remained strong this quarter. The Company maintained effective home pricing strategies while continuing to benefit from generally lower commodity prices. Our home sales order backlog has stabilized at $131 million at the end of the quarter compared to $129 million at the end of last quarter. We believe we are in a solid position to produce strong results throughout fiscal year 2020."

Cavco's management will hold a conference call to review these results tomorrow, July 30, 2019, at 1:00 PM (Eastern Time). Interested parties can access a live webcast of the conference call on the Internet at https://investor.cavco.com. An archive of the webcast and presentation will be available for 90 days at https://investor.cavco.com.

Cavco Industries, Inc., headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, designs and produces factory-built housing products primarily distributed through a network of independent and Company-owned retailers. The Company is one of the largest producers of manufactured homes in the United States, based on reported wholesale shipments, marketed under a variety of brand names including Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle and Lexington. The Company is also a leading producer of park model RVs, vacation cabins and systems-built commercial structures, as well as modular homes built primarily under the Nationwide Homes brand. Cavco's finance subsidiary, CountryPlace Mortgage, is an approved Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac seller/servicer and a Ginnie Mae mortgage-backed securities issuer that offers conforming mortgages, non-conforming mortgages and home-only loans to purchasers of factory-built homes. Our insurance subsidiary, Standard Casualty, provides property and casualty insurance to owners of manufactured homes.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In general, all statements that are not historical in nature are forward-looking. Forward-looking statements are typically included, for example, in discussions regarding the manufactured housing and site-built housing industries; our financial performance and operating results; and the expected effect of certain risks and uncertainties on our business, financial condition and results of operations. All forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control. As a result, our actual results or performance may differ materially from anticipated results or performance. Factors that could cause such differences to occur include, but are not limited to: our ability to successfully integrate past acquisitions or future acquisitions and the ability to attain the anticipated benefits of such acquisitions; the risk that any past or future acquisition may adversely impact our liquidity; involvement in vertically integrated lines of business, including manufactured housing consumer finance, commercial finance and insurance; information technology failures or cyber incidents; curtailment of available financing from home-only lenders; availability of wholesale financing and limited floor plan lenders; our participation in certain wholesale and retail financing programs for the purchase of our products by industry distributors and consumers, which may expose us to additional risk of credit loss; significant warranty and construction defect claims; our contingent repurchase obligations related to wholesale financing; market forces and housing demand fluctuations; net losses were incurred in certain prior periods and there can be no assurance that we will generate income in the future; a write-off of all or part of our goodwill; the cyclical and seasonal nature of our business; limitations on our ability to raise capital; competition; our ability to maintain relationships with independent distributors; our business and operations being concentrated in certain geographic regions; labor shortages and the pricing and availability of raw materials; unfavorable zoning ordinances; loss of any of our executive officers; organizational document provisions delaying or making a change in control more difficult; volatility of stock price; general deterioration in economic conditions and turmoil in the credit markets; governmental and regulatory disruption, including federal government shutdowns; extensive regulation affecting manufactured housing; potential financial impact on the Company from the subpoenas we received from the SEC, including the risk of potential litigation or regulatory action, and costs and expenses arising from the SEC subpoenas and the events described in or covered by the SEC subpoenas, which include the Company's indemnification obligations and insurance costs regarding such matters, and potential reputational damage that the Company may suffer; and losses not covered by our director and officer insurance may be large, adversely impacting financial performance; together with all of the other risks described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are specifically referred to the Risk Factors described in Item 1A of the 2019 Form 10-K, as may be amended from time to time, which identify important risks that could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Cavco expressly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Investors should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements.





CAVCO INDUSTRIES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Dollars in thousands, except share amounts)

June 29,

2019 March 30,

2019 ASSETS (Unaudited) Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 199,820 $ 187,370 Restricted cash, current 12,853 12,148 Accounts receivable, net 41,952 40,701 Short-term investments 13,230 12,620 Current portion of consumer loans receivable, net 31,035 30,058 Current portion of commercial loans receivable, net 16,693 15,234 Inventories 118,532 116,203 Assets held for sale 3,030 3,061 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 41,903 44,654 Total current assets 479,048 462,049 Restricted cash 351 351 Investments 32,533 32,137 Consumer loans receivable, net 54,946 56,727 Commercial loans receivable, net 29,965 27,772 Property, plant and equipment, net 64,376 63,484 Goodwill and other intangibles, net 82,616 82,696 Operating lease right-of-use assets 12,248 — Total assets $ 756,083 $ 725,216 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 24,816 $ 29,305 Accrued liabilities 130,371 125,181 Current portion of securitized financings and other 20,143 19,522 Total current liabilities 175,330 174,008 Operating lease liabilities 9,260 — Deferred income taxes 6,957 7,002 Securitized financings and other 14,199 14,618 Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; 1,000,000 shares authorized; No shares issued or outstanding — — Common stock, $0.01 par value; 40,000,000 shares authorized; Outstanding 9,111,624 and 9,098,320 shares, respectively 91 91 Additional paid-in capital 248,825 249,447 Retained earnings 301,360 280,078 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 61 (28 ) Total stockholders' equity 550,337 529,588 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 756,083 $ 725,216





CAVCO INDUSTRIES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 29,

2019 June 30,

2018 Net revenue $ 264,042 $ 246,403 Cost of sales 203,744 194,927 Gross profit 60,298 51,476 Selling, general and administrative expenses 35,264 29,213 Income from operations 25,034 22,263 Interest expense (486 ) (972 ) Other income, net 2,814 2,845 Income before income taxes 27,362 24,136 Income tax expense (6,080 ) (4,445 ) Net income $ 21,282 $ 19,691 Net income per share: Basic $ 2.34 $ 2.18 Diluted $ 2.31 $ 2.12 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 9,102,685 9,048,579 Diluted 9,217,599 9,267,048







CAVCO INDUSTRIES, INC.

OTHER OPERATING DATA

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 29,

2019 June 30,

2018 Net revenue: Factory-built housing $ 248,768 $ 232,762 Financial services 15,274 13,641 Total net revenue $ 264,042 $ 246,403 Gross profit: Factory-built housing $ 52,135 $ 43,886 Financial services 8,163 7,590 Total gross profit $ 60,298 $ 51,476 Income before income taxes: Factory-built housing $ 24,313 $ 21,608 Financial services 3,049 2,528 Total income before income taxes $ 27,362 $ 24,136 Capital expenditures $ 2,063 $ 1,679 Depreciation $ 1,160 $ 1,020 Amortization of other intangibles $ 80 $ 84 Total factory-built homes sold 3,807 3,887





