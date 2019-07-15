Cat's Pride® Returns as Sponsor of NBCUniversal Owned Television Stations' Clear the Shelters™ Pet Adoption Campaign

Cat's Pride helps animals find forever homes. Every GREEN JUG™ purchased donates a pound of litter to animal shelters.

CHICAGO, July 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cat's Pride®, a brand of family-run company Oil-Dri Corporation of America (NYSE:ODC), returns as a national sponsor of NBCUniversal Owned Television Stations' fifth annual Clear The Shelters™ nationwide pet adoption campaign for a second consecutive year. The campaign launched this month and will culminate on Saturday, August 17 with Clear The Shelters day when more than 1,000 animal shelters and rescues will waive or reduce pet adoption fees to help families adopt a pet. Since 2015, NBCUniversal Owned Television Stations' Clear The Shelters campaign has resulted in more than a quarter million pet adoptions.



Cat's Pride has always been dedicated to helping animals in need and expanded this commitment through the launch of its Litter for Good program. Through the program, for every GREEN JUG™ of Cat's Pride litter purchased, Cat's Pride will donate a pound of litter to animal welfare organizations nationwide. Since the program's inception in 2018, Cat's Pride has promised 6 million pounds of litter donations by encouraging consumers to purchase a GREEN JUG of Cat's Pride litter and nominate their local animal shelter to receive donated litter at www.catspride.com/litterforgood.

"Cat's Pride is proud to be a sponsor of NBCUniversal Owned Television Stations' Clear The Shelters pet adoption campaign, and we hope that this year, even more animals can find their forever homes. We have been donating litter to shelters for decades, but we're excited to extend that to even more shelters across America," said Dan Jaffee, President and CEO of Oil-Dri, maker of Cat's Pride. "It's never been easier to help shelter animals by simply purchasing a GREEN JUG of Cat's Pride litter that donates litter to shelters. By providing this much needed resource, these organizations can use the money saved towards efforts such as spay and neuter programs, adoption events and education programs. Cat's Pride litter is carried in most major grocery stores, Walmart and online at Chewy.com and Target.com."

"We're excited to have Cat's Pride back for a second year as a national sponsor. Their dedication and commitment to help shelters in need through the Litter for Good program has helped us greatly expand the positive power of our Clear The Shelters campaign, nationwide. Cat's Pride is a fantastic partner in helping our partner shelters find forever homes for cats and all pets alike," said Bruce Kallner, Senior Vice President of Strategic Sales and Marketing, NBCUniversal Owned Television Stations.

On Clear The Shelters day, August 17, Cat's Pride will provide giveaways and discounts to new pet parents that adopt a pet through Clear The Shelters (at select participating shelters).

For more information on how you can help save America's shelter cats, visit catspride.com/litterforgood. For more information about NBCUniversal Owned Television Stations' Clear The Shelters campaign, visit ClearTheShelters.com / DesocuparLosAlbergues.com. You can also follow the effort on Twitter @ClearTheShelter, and on social media using the hashtags #ClearTheShelters and #DesocuparLosAlbergues.

About Oil-Dri

Oil-Dri Corporation of America (NYSE:ODC), a leading supplier of specialty sorbent products for the animal health, fluids purification, agricultural ingredient, sports field, industrial and automotive markets has more than 75 years of sorbent mineral expertise. Oil-Dri is a leading manufacturer of cat litter. "Cat's Pride" and "Oil-Dri" are all registered trademarks of Oil-Dri Corporation of America. "Look for the Green Jug", "The Green Jug", "Green Jug" and "Litter for Good" are trademarks of Oil-Dri Corporation of America. From research and development at our Innovation Center outside of Chicago to our manufacturing plants in Georgia, Mississippi, Illinois and California, our Cat's Pride products are proudly made in the USA. For more information, visit www.oildri.com or www.catspride.com.

About NBCUniversal Owned Television Stations

NBCUniversal Owned Television Stations is the division of NBCUniversal that includes 42 NBC and Telemundo local television stations serving 30 markets, a regional news network and their associated websites and digital platforms, as well as a group of out-of-home properties, a production company, an in-house marketing and promotions company and two national multicast networks, COZI TV and TeleXitos. The local stations, which can be viewed in 38 percent of U.S. homes and in Puerto Rico, produce and deliver their local communities compelling and unique local news, real-time weather forecasts, consumer and investigative reports and entertainment programming across all platforms to help keep their English and Spanish-speaking audiences informed anytime and anywhere.

