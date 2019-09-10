Catalyst Psychiatry Now Offering Mental Health Technology for Patients with Major Depressive Disorder (MDD) and Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) in Corvallis



Patients with MDD and OCD in Corvallis and surrounding areas will now have access to Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (Deep TMS)

CORVALLIS, Ore., Sept. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Catalyst Psychiatry, a provider of mental health services in Oregon, is now offering BrainsWay's Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (Deep TMS) therapy for patients with Major Depressive Disorder (MDD) and Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD). Catalyst Psychiatry has been operating in Corvallis since 2014, and has since established itself as one of the premier mental health providers in the area by offering the latest technologies to the community.

"Our primary goal is the well-being of our patients," said Dr. Jennifer O. Hamilton, chief M.D. and board-certified psychiatrist at Catalyst Psychiatry. "With the addition of BrainsWay's Deep TMS devices, we'll be able to provide revolutionary treatments for our patients suffering from both MDD and OCD, including patients that have drug-resistant forms of depression. We are thrilled to be able to apply this technology to this patient group in particular, with the hopes of improving their treatment outcomes."

Catalyst Psychiatry is led by Dr. Jennifer O. Hamilton who has worked in the Corvallis area since 2005 and has strong ties to the community. Dr. Hamilton, along with BrainsWay technician Pam Twitchell, has been administering Deep TMS treatment since March 2019. Patients who have completed Deep TMS treatment at Catalyst have been impressed with the dramatic improvement in their depressive symptoms and in their overall improved sense of well-being.

With its spa-like atmosphere, which includes Willamette River views, and amenities such as salt lamps, soothing music and complimentary beverages, Catalyst Psychiatry aims to create a unique environment made to promote feelings of wellness. It also stands as the only place in the middle and lower Willamette Valley area where patients with MDD and OCD can be treated with Deep TMS.

BrainsWay's Deep TMS administers magnetic waves through a cushioned helmet to target deep structures of the brain that impact a patient's depression and OCD symptoms. The treatment is both medication-free and noninvasive, and patients can return to normal activities, such as driving, immediately following the session. Because Deep TMS penetrates deeper and broader in the brain than traditional TMS, it enables stimulation of the deep brain structures that are involved in mental health illnesses. BrainsWay has been treating depression with Deep TMS for more than 10 years and received FDA clearance to target OCD in 2018.

Catalyst Psychiatry provides Deep TMS treatment, psychotherapy, counseling, diagnostic evaluation and more. Those interested in additional information can visit their website at www.catalystpsychiatry.com or call 541-730-4400 to speak with a member of their team.

About Catalyst Psychiatry

Catalyst Psychiatry, LLC has been caring for individuals with mental health needs since January 2014. Dr. Hamilton is a Stanford-trained, Board Certified psychiatrist with more than 15 years of experience in helping patients ‘empower change within' by looking at all aspects of a person's unique situation with a compassionate, holistic and nonjudgmental point of view. She works with patients ages 16 and up from all socioeconomic, educational, ethnic and sexual orientation backgrounds. Dr. Hamilton strongly believes in making diagnoses based on Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders (DSM) criteria and using treatments that are evidence-based and reflect the latest research as well as tracking progress through standardized assessment tools. Patients are treated as individuals rather than a number at Catalyst. She understands that it is not easy to ask for help and strives to create a space where hope and healing can occur.

About BrainsWay

BrainsWay Ltd./ BrainsWay USA (NASDAQ:BWAY), is engaged in the research, development and sales and marketing of a medical system for non-invasive treatment of common brain disorders. The medical system developed and manufactured by the company is based on a unique breakthrough technology called Deep TMS, which can reach significant depth and breadth of the brain and produce broad stimulation and functional modulation of targeted brain areas. In the U.S., the Company's device has been FDA cleared for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) since 2013 and is now FDA cleared (De-Novo) for the treatment of Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD). The Company's systems have also received CE clearance and are sold worldwide for the treatment of various brain disorders.

