Quantcast

Catalyst Biosciences to Present at the 2019 Hemophilia Drug Development Summit

By GlobeNewswire,  August 16, 2019, 08:00:00 AM EDT


SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Aug. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO), today announced an oral presentation at the Second Annual 2019 Hemophilia Drug Development (HDD) Summit being held from August 20-22, 2019 in Boston.  

Dr. Howard Levy, chief medical officer of Catalyst, will discuss previously presented preclinical and clinical data of the Company's two subcutaneous factors for prophylaxis, Factor VIIa, marzeptacog alfa (activated) (MarzAA) and Factor IX, dalcinonacog alfa (DalcA), comparing and contrasting their clinical use due to differences in their pharmacokinetic properties.  Dr. Grant Blouse, vice president, translational research at Catalyst, will lead a workshop on understanding the immunogenicity of coagulation factor replacement products.



Oral presentation details
 
      Presentation Title:   A Tale of Two Subcutaneous Coagulation Factors
      Presenter:   Howard Levy, M.B.B.Ch., Ph.D., M.M.M.
      Session:   Advancing Novel Prophylaxis that Improves Quality of Life for Patients
      Date/Time:   Wednesday, Aug. 21 from 12:30 - 1 p.m. EDT
           
Workshop details
           
      Presentation Title:   Understanding Immunogenicity in Next Generation Factor Replacement Prophylaxis
      Presenter:   Grant Blouse, Ph.D.
      Session:   Workshop A
      Date/Time:   Tuesday, Aug. 20 from 9:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. EDT

 



A copy of the presentation materials can be accessed on the Events and Presentations section of the Catalyst website once the presentations conclude.

About Catalyst Biosciences

Catalyst is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel treatments  for hemophilia and other rare bleeding disorders using its potent, subcutaneous (SQ) coagulation factors that promote blood clotting. The Company's engineered coagulation factors are designed to overcome the significant limitations of current intravenous (IV) treatment options, facilitate prophylaxis, and ultimately deliver substantially better outcomes using SQ dosing. For more information, please visit www.catalystbiosciences.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include statements about the potential uses and benefits of MarzAA and DalcA to treat patients with hemophilia, clinical trial results and immunogenicity risks. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions, expectations and projections disclosed in the forward-looking statements. Various important factors could cause actual results or events to differ materially, including, but not limited to, the risk that additional human trials will not replicate the results from earlier trials, that potential adverse effects may arise from the testing or use of MarzAA or DalcA, including the generation of antibodies, which has been observed in patients treated with DalcA, the risk that costs required to develop or manufacture the Company's products will be higher than anticipated, competition and other factors that affect our ability to establish collaborations on commercially reasonable terms and other risks described in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's annual report filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 8, 2019, and in other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Contacts

Investors:

Fletcher Payne, CFO

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc.

1.650.871.0761

investors@catbio.com

Media:

Josephine Belluardo, Ph.D.

LifeSci Public Relations

1.646.751.4361

jo@lifescipublicrelations.com

Source: Catalyst Biosciences, Inc.

This article appears in: News Headlines

Referenced Stocks: CBIO




CLOSEX

Sign-in

Existing NASDAQ.com member? Log in here.

By signing into to the site using any of the third-party services above, you agree to NASDAQ.com's Terms of Use.


Highest Rated Articles of Last Week

View All Highest Rated




Today's Market Activity

NASDAQ 7766.62
-7.32  ▼  0.09%
DJIA 25579.39
99.97  ▲  0.39%
S&P 500 2847.60
7.00  ▲  0.25%
Data as of Aug 15, 2019
View All




Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar