Catalyst Biosciences to Present at the 2019 ASBMB Symposium on Serine Proteases in Pericellular Proteolysis and Signaling Conference





SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Sept. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO), today announced an oral presentation at the 2019 American Society for Biochemistry and Molecular Biology (ASBMB) Symposium on Serine Proteases in Pericellular Proteolysis and Signaling being held in Potomac, Maryland, from September 12-15, 2019.



Dr. Grant Blouse, vice president of translational research at Catalyst, will discuss the molecular design and preclinical efficacy of CB 2782-PEG, a pegylated anti-complement factor C3 (C3) candidate being developed by Catalyst for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (dry AMD).

Oral presentation details

Presentation Title: Molecular Evolution and Design of Pegylated CB 2782 as a Complement Factor C3-Inactivating Protease for Dry AMD Presenter: Grant Blouse, Ph.D. Date/Time: Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. EDT

About Catalyst Biosciences

Catalyst is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel medicines to address hematology indications. Catalyst has engineered a portfolio of compounds that have increased potency over the naturally occurring proteases. Catalyst is focused on the field of hemostasis, including the subcutaneous prophylaxis of hemophilia and facilitating surgery in individuals with hemophilia. For more information, please visit www.catalystbiosciences.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include statements about the potential uses and benefits of CB 2782-PEG for the treatment of dry AMD and the potential uses of Catalyst's other product candidates for the subcutaneous prophylaxis of hemophilia and facilitating surgery in individuals with hemophilia. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions, expectations and projections disclosed in the forward-looking statements. Various important factors could cause actual results or events to differ materially, including, but not limited to, the risk that additional human trials will not be successful, that potential adverse effects may arise from the testing or use of CB 2782-PEG or Catalyst's other product candidates, including the generation of antibodies, the risk that costs required to develop or manufacture the Company's products will be higher than anticipated, competition and other factors that affect our ability to establish collaborations on commercially reasonable terms and other risks described in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's annual report filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 8, 2019, and in other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

