Catalyst Biosciences to Host Key Opinion Leader Meeting on Next-Generation Subcutaneous Factor VIIa Marzeptacog Alfa (Activated) in Patients with Bleeding Disorders on August 15





SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Aug. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO), today announced that it will host a Key Opinion Leader (KOL) meeting on next-generation subcutaneous Factor VIIa (FVIIa) marzeptacog alfa (activated) (MarzAA) in individuals with bleeding disorders on Thursday, August 15 in New York City. The event is scheduled to take place from 12:00-2:00 p.m. EDT and will be simultaneously webcast.



The event will feature presentations by KOLs Robert Klamroth, M.D., Ph.D., Vivantes Hospital, Berlin, Germany, and Steven W. Pipe, M.D., C. S. Mott Children's Hospital, Ann Arbor, MI. Drs. Klamroth and Pipe will discuss the current treatment landscape and unmet medical needs for treating individuals with hemophilia A and B, Factor VII deficiency and other bleeding disorders and the need for a subcutaneous therapies to treat bleeding.

Members of the Catalyst Biosciences senior management team will provide updates on the clinical development of MarzAA including a review of the recently completed P2 trial in inhibitor patients, an overview of the market opportunity for MarzAA, preclinical efficacy data supporting subcutaneous treatment of bleeding episodes, and preclinical safety data of MarzAA in combination with Hemlibra®.

Robert Klamroth, M.D., Ph.D., is a specialist in internal medicine and coagulation disorders. Since 2014 he has held the position of director and dead of the Department of Internal Medicine (Angiology and Haemostasis, Haemophilia Centre and Coagulation Clinic) at the Vivantes Hospital Friedrichshain, Berlin, Germany. Dr. Klamroth received his medical degree in 1994 and his Ph.D. in 1996 at the Free University, Berlin, Germany, and subsequently became academic assistant at the Clinic for Internal Medicine and Complementary Medicine at the University Medical Center. In 2001, he was appointed assistant medical director at the Clinic for Angiology and Haemostasis, Haemophilia Centre and Coagulation Clinic and director of the Haemophilia Treatment Centre, Department of Coagulation Disorders at the Vivantes Hospital. Dr. Klamroth is a member of the Executive Committee for the European Association of Haemophilia and Allied Disorders (EAHAD) and holds membership of various national and international societies in the field of angiology, thrombosis and haemostasis. He also serves as speaker for the haemophilia commission of the German Society of Thrombosis and Haemostasis.

Steven Pipe, M.D., is a professor and the Laurence A. Boxer Research Professor of Pediatrics and professor of Pathology at the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA. He is the medical director of the Pediatric Hemophilia and Coagulation Disorders Program and medical director of the Special Coagulation Laboratory. His clinical interests include bleeding and thrombotic disorders and congenital vascular anomalies. Dr. Pipe also directs a basic research lab investigating coagulation Factor VIII and the molecular mechanisms of hemophilia A. He has been actively involved in clinical trials with novel therapeutics for hemophilia including gene therapy. He was the 2015 recipient of the Leadership in Research Award from the National Hemophilia Foundation. He has served on the Board of Directors for the Hemostasis and Thrombosis Research Society, as chair of the Board of Directors for the American Thrombosis and Hemostasis Network and currently as chair of the Medical and Scientific Advisory Committee to the National Hemophilia Foundation.

Please RSVP in advance if you plan to attend, as space is limited. This event is intended for institutional investors, sell-side analysts, investment bankers, and business development professionals only. Members of the media and the public are invited to participate via the live webcast, via this link. To access the live and subsequently archived webcast, go to the Investor Relations section of the company's website at http://ir.catalystbiosciences.com. A replay will be available for 30 days following the live event.

About Catalyst Biosciences

Catalyst is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel treatments for hemophilia and other rare bleeding disorders using its potent, subcutaneous (SQ) coagulation factors that promote blood clotting. The Company's engineered coagulation factors are designed to overcome the significant limitations of current intravenous (IV) treatment options, facilitate prophylaxis, and ultimately deliver substantially better outcomes using SQ dosing. For more information, please visit www.catalystbiosciences.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include statements about the potential use of MarzAA, Phase 2 trial results for MarzAA, the market opportunity for MarzAA, and preclinical results for MarzAA. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions, expectations and projections disclosed in the forward-looking statements. Various important factors could cause actual results or events to differ materially, including, but not limited to, the risk that additional human trials will not replicate the results from earlier trials, that potential adverse effects may arise from the testing or use of MarzAA, including the generation of antibodies, the risk that costs required to develop or manufacture the Company's products will be higher than anticipated, competition and other factors that affect our ability to establish collaborations on commercially reasonable terms and other risks described in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 8, 2019, and in other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

