Catalyst Biosciences Announces Oral and Poster Presentations at the International Society on Thrombosis and Haemostasis





Oral presentation of the final Phase 2 trial data of MarzAA for the treatment of hemophilia A or B with inhibitors



Company to host investor call and webcast on Monday, July 8 at 8:00 a.m. EDT

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., July 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO), today announced one oral and three poster presentations at the upcoming International Society for Thrombosis and Hemostasis (ISTH) meeting being held in Melbourne, Australia from July 6-10, 2019.

Dr. Johnny Mahlangu, M.D., Professor of haematology, faculty of health sciences, head of the School of Pathology at the University of Witwatersrand in Johannesburg, South Africa, and a principal investigator on the MarzAA Phase 2 study, will deliver an oral presentation on the final data from the Company's next-generation engineered subcutaneous (SQ) coagulation Factor VIIa (FVIIa) marzeptacog alfa (activated) (MarzAA) Phase 2 trial for the treatment of hemophilia A or B with inhibitors. Additionally, the Company will have three posters covering (1) quality of life improvements for subjects in the Phase 2 MarzAA trial, (2) in silico and in vitro immunogenicity risk assessment of its next-generation engineered SQ coagulation Factor IX (FIX), dalcinonacog alfa (DalcA) compared with wildtype FIX and (3) the ongoing Phase 2b study of DalcA.

Catalyst will host an investor call on Monday, July 8, at 8:00 a.m. EDT. The abstracts are now available online and can be accessed here.

Oral presentation details:

Presentation Title: Phase 2/3 Trial of Subcutaneous Engineered FVIIa Marzeptacog alfa (activated) in Hemophilia A or B with Inhibitors: Pharmacokinetics, Efficacy and Safety (OC 11.4) Presenting Author: Johnny Mahlangu, M.D., Haemophilia Comprehensive Care Centre, Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital, South Africa Date/Time: Sunday, July 7, 11:30-11:45 a.m. Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST) Poster presentation details:

Poster Title: Quality of Life of Hemophilia Patients with Inhibitors - Opportunities for Improvement (Abstract #PB0240) Presenting Author: Howard Levy, M.B.B.Ch., Ph.D., M.M.M., chief medical officer, Catalyst Biosciences Date/Time: Sunday, July 7, 6:30-7:30 p.m. AEST Poster Title: A Comprehensive in silico and in vitro Immunogenicity Risk Assessment of Dalcinonacog Alfa Shows No Increased Risk Compared with Wild-type FIX (Abstract #PB0315) Presenting Author: Grant Blouse, Ph.D., vice president of translational research, Catalyst Biosciences Date/Time: Sunday, July 7, 6:30-7:30 p.m. AEST Poster Title: Phase 2b Trial of Subcutaneous Engineered FIX Dalcinonacog alfa: Pharmacokinetics and Safety (Abstract #PB0312) Presenting Author: Johnny Mahlangu, M.D., Haemophilia Comprehensive Care Centre, Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital, South Africa Date/Time: Sunday, July 7, 6:30-7:30 p.m. AEST

Johnny Mahlangu, M.D., is a Professor of haematology, faculty of health sciences and head of the School of Pathology at the University of Witwatersrand in Johannesburg, South Africa. He is also head of the Clinical Haematology Ward and Service at Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital and director of the World Federation of Haemophilia International Training Centre in Johannesburg. Prof. Mahlangu's clinical interests are in studying and treating patients with defects in haemostasis and thrombosis. He has served as principal investigator for a large number of international multi-center hemophilia studies, in addition to being an expert in diagnostic haematology and pathology. Prof. Mahlangu is frequently published in medical journals, including the New England Journal of Medicine, Blood, Journal of Thrombosis and Hemostasis and Haemophilia, on the subject of new developments in the treatment of hemophilia.

A copy of the presentation materials can be accessed on the Events and Presentations section of the Catalyst website once the presentations conclude.

About Catalyst Biosciences

Catalyst is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel medicines to address serious medical conditions for individuals who need new or better treatment options. We are focusing our product development efforts in the field of hemostasis (the process that regulates bleeding) and have a mission to develop valuable therapies for individuals with hemophilia. For more information, please visit www.catalystbiosciences.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include statements about the potential uses and benefits of MarzAA and DalcA to treat patients with hemophilia, clinical trial results and immunogenicity risks. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions, expectations and projections disclosed in the forward-looking statements. Various important factors could cause actual results or events to differ materially, including, but not limited to, the risk that additional human trials will not replicate the results from earlier trials, that potential adverse effects may arise from the testing or use of MarzAA or DalcA, including the generation of antibodies, which has been observed in patients treated with DalcA, the risk that costs required to develop or manufacture the Company's products will be higher than anticipated, competition and other factors that affect our ability to establish collaborations on commercially reasonable terms and other risks described in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's quarterly report filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 2, 2019, and in other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Source: Catalyst Biosciences, Inc.