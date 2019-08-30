Casella Waste Systems, Inc. to Present at an Upcoming Investor Conference





RUTLAND, Vt., Aug. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq:CWST), a regional solid waste, recycling, and resource management services company, announced today that the company's management will be presenting at an upcoming investor conference:



RBC Capital Markets Global Industrials Conference on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at 9:10 a.m. PDT, at the Waldorf Astoria Hotel, Las Vegas, NV.

A copy of the presentation for the conference will be available shortly before the Company presents and may be accessed via the Investors' section of the company's website at http://ir.casella.com.

For further information, contact Ned Coletta, Chief Financial Officer at (802) 772-2239, or visit the company's website at http://www.casella.com.

Source: Casella Waste Systems, Inc.