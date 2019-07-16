Quantcast

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. to Host Conference Call on Its Second Quarter 2019 Results

By GlobeNewswire,  July 16, 2019, 08:00:00 AM EDT


RUTLAND, Vt., July 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq:CWST), a regional solid waste, recycling, and resource management services company, will release its financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2019 after the market closes on Thursday, August 1, 2019.

The company will host a conference call to discuss these results on Friday, August 2, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time.  Individuals interested in participating in the call should dial (877) 838-4153, or for international participants (720) 545-0037, at least 10 minutes before start time.  The Conference ID is 847 9399 for the call and the replay. 

The call will also be webcast; to listen, participants should visit the company's website at http://ir.casella.com and follow the appropriate link to the webcast.  A replay of the call will be available on the company's website, or by calling (855) 859-2056 or (404) 537-3406 (Conference ID 847 9399). 

For further information, contact Ned Coletta, Chief Financial Officer at (802) 772-2239, or visit the company's website at http://www.casella.com.

Source: Casella Waste Systems, Inc.

