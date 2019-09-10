Casella Waste Systems, Inc. Announces Permit Expansion at Its WasteUSA Landfill





RUTLAND, Vt., Sept. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq:CWST), a regional solid waste, recycling and resource management services company, announced that the State of Vermont Agency of Natural Resources and the Natural Resources Board have issued all necessary permits and approvals for the Company to expand its WasteUSA landfill located in Coventry, Vermont. The expansion will increase the lined disposal area by 51.2 acres, or by approximately 13.7 million cubic yards, which will create approximately 20 years of additional airspace at the current run-rate.



The landfill is currently permitted to accept up to 600,000 tons per year of municipal solid waste (MSW).

"We are very excited to receive this important permit expansion at our WasteUSA landfill," said John W. Casella, chairman and chief executive officer of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. "Over the last 25 years, the WasteUSA landfill has been an important element of our integrated resource management infrastructure in Vermont, which also includes recycling, organics, and collection services. Our investment in this comprehensive infrastructure has helped our customers in Vermont take a balanced approach to sustainability. And, with this expansion we are well positioned to continue to meet the State's solid waste disposal needs into the future."

New England Waste Services of Vermont, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Casella Waste Systems, Inc., is the owner and operator of the facility. On July 23, 2019, the State of Vermont District Environmental Commission #7 issued a land use permit for the landfill expansion project.

About Casella Waste Systems, Inc.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc., headquartered in Rutland, Vermont, provides solid waste management services consisting of collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the northeastern United States. For further information, investors should contact Ned Coletta, chief financial officer at (802) 772-2239, and media should contact Joseph Fusco, vice president at (802) 772-2247, or visit the company's website at http://www.casella.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain matters discussed in this press release are "forward-looking statements". These forward-looking statements can generally be identified as such by the context of the statements, including words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "plan," "may," "would," "intend," "estimate," "will," "guidance" and other similar expressions, whether in the negative or affirmative. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about the industry and markets in which the Company operates and management's beliefs and assumptions. The Company cannot guarantee that it actually will achieve the plans, intentions, expectations or guidance disclosed in the forward-looking statements made. Such forward-looking statements, and all phases of the Company's operations, involve a number of risks and uncertainties, any one or more of which could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in its forward-looking statements. There are a number of other important risks and uncertainties that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements. These additional risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, those detailed in Item 1A, "Risk Factors" in the Company's Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018, and in other filings that the Company may make with the Securities and Exchange Commission in the future.

The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Investors: Ned Coletta Chief Financial Officer (802) 772-2239 Media: Joseph Fusco Vice President (802) 772-2247 http://www.casella.com

Source: Casella Waste Systems, Inc.