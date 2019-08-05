Casa Systems Showcases Suite of Multi-Access Network Technology Solutions at CableLabs Summer Conference



Demonstrating Standards-Based Virtual CCAP (vCCAP) with Orchestration, Profile Management and Low Latency DOCSIS 3.1

ANDOVER, Mass., Aug. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Casa Systems will showcase a trio of intelligent, end-to-end broadband solutions that provide a clear path to a converged, virtualized and distributed multi-access network at this week's CableLabs Summer Conference on August 5-7, 2019.



"In the race to deliver gigabit speeds, service providers are seeking innovative and efficient ways to increase capacity and improve flexibility while reducing space and power constraints in their networks," said Peter Wolff, VP Wireline Product Management at Casa Systems. "Casa is demonstrating solutions that enable service providers to maximize and evolve their existing network to become the foundation for tomorrow's success."

Casa Systems' Featured Solutions



Standards-Based vCCAP with Orchestration

Developed for the virtual compute environment from the ground up, the Axyom vCCAP is designed to support full interoperability in a distributed access architecture. Casa is demonstrating an end-to-end, standards-based, integrated and interoperable solution that features bottoms-up provisioning using our recently launched Axyom™ Intelligent Access Manager (IAM). IAM provides a framework to manage provisioning of network components on iCCAP, vCCAP and legacy equipment including a smart phone based application, a workflow engine, and a ticketing tool configured to support zero touch provisioning of components such as a DAA node, allowing operators to scale to next generation distributed access architectures.

Low Latency DOCSIS 3.1

From gaming to virtual reality to wireless backhaul, service providers are looking for solutions to keep pace with demands for more bandwidth and lower latency to support applications without choppiness, freezing or other latency issues. Casa's enhanced software-based architecture provides significant improvement to keep ahead of increasingly latency-sensitive application requirements.

Increase Spectral Efficiency with PMA

Service providers are looking for ways to provide unique and innovative services and solutions that consumers demand and want. With a profile management application (PMA) solution, service providers can deliver a consistent user experience with network management solutions that dynamically adjust to changing network conditions. The result is increased spectral efficiency which means higher throughputs and better performance.

About Casa Systems, Inc.

Casa Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq:CASA) delivers converged broadband technology solutions that enable mobile, cable and fixed network service providers to meet the growing demand for gigabit bandwidth and services. Our suite of distributed and virtualized solutions for fixed and mobile 5G ultra-broadband networks are engineered for performance, flexibility and scale. Commercially deployed in over 70 countries, Casa serves more than 475 Tier 1 and regional service providers worldwide.

For more information, please visit us at http://www.casa-systems.com

CONTACT INFORMATION:

Alicia Thomas

Casa Systems, Inc.

100 Old River Road

Andover, Mass. 01810

+1.817.909.8921

alicia.thomas@casa-systems.com

Source: Casa Systems, Inc.