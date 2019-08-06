Quantcast

    CarSmartt® Announces New Company COO

    By GlobeNewswire,  August 06, 2019, 08:30:00 AM EDT


    MIAMI, Aug. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkWire -- CarSmartt® (OTC: CRSM) is pleased to announce the hiring of its new chief operating officer, Nick Bittante, ex-Lyft. 

    Chief Executive Officer Roy Capasso commented, "I am very excited to welcome our new chief operating officer, Nick Bittante. The board of directors was searching for an experienced figure in the startup and rideshare worlds. Nick is the right leader to build upon CarSmartt's momentum with his unique background of starting companies from scratch and managing at scale. His passion to change transportation for the better is contagious, having worked already with other ridesharing companies such as Lyft and Zum, where he was responsible for growth. He has successfully taken part in starting and running eight technology and retail companies in Europe and in the U.S. so far.  His knowhow and expertise will help accelerate CarSmartt to a different level."



    Mr. Bittante commented, "This is an incredible opportunity. I am passionate about urban mobility and technology. I believe it can result in smart services that address the needs of a modern society. The most immediate priorities are to review aspects of our business plan and fast track the recruitment of key department heads while also raising CarSmartt's brand awareness in our focus markets. Initially, I plan to spend time defining and polishing aspects of the brand and continuing to grow the recruitment of drivers. I am confident that we can create something very special, improving drivers' lives and charging ahead with our national expansion strategy very soon."



    Mr. Bittante begins his assignment immediately, based at the company headquarters in Miami, Florida.

    CarSmartt(R)Inc, is an American transportation network company (TNC) offering a peer-to-peer ridesharing service. The company is based in Miami and its platform can be accessed via its mobile app (Android and iOS).  All CarSmartt(R) drivers are subject to a background check to reassure the safety of our passengers.

    CONTACT

    CarSmartt(R)

    5246 sw 8 st. #103c

    Coral Gables Fl 33134

    Website: http://www.carsmartt.com

    Phone: 650-460-7416

    Email: Info@carsmartt.com



    FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENT

    Statements in this press release that are not historical fact may be deemed forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Although CARSMARTT(R), Inc. believes the expectations reflected in any forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, CARSMARTT(R), Inc. is unable to give any assurance that its expectations will be attained. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations include the company's ability to meet the conditions necessary to, among other matters, obtain a public listing on a major national exchange.

    Source: CarSmartt

