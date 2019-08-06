CarSmartt® Announces New Company COO





MIAMI, Aug. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkWire -- CarSmartt® (OTC: CRSM) is pleased to announce the hiring of its new chief operating officer, Nick Bittante, ex-Lyft.

Chief Executive Officer Roy Capasso commented, "I am very excited to welcome our new chief operating officer, Nick Bittante. The board of directors was searching for an experienced figure in the startup and rideshare worlds. Nick is the right leader to build upon CarSmartt's momentum with his unique background of starting companies from scratch and managing at scale. His passion to change transportation for the better is contagious, having worked already with other ridesharing companies such as Lyft and Zum, where he was responsible for growth. He has successfully taken part in starting and running eight technology and retail companies in Europe and in the U.S. so far. His knowhow and expertise will help accelerate CarSmartt to a different level."



Mr. Bittante commented, "This is an incredible opportunity. I am passionate about urban mobility and technology. I believe it can result in smart services that address the needs of a modern society. The most immediate priorities are to review aspects of our business plan and fast track the recruitment of key department heads while also raising CarSmartt's brand awareness in our focus markets. Initially, I plan to spend time defining and polishing aspects of the brand and continuing to grow the recruitment of drivers. I am confident that we can create something very special, improving drivers' lives and charging ahead with our national expansion strategy very soon."



Mr. Bittante begins his assignment immediately, based at the company headquarters in Miami, Florida.



CarSmartt(R)Inc, is an American transportation network company (TNC) offering a peer-to-peer ridesharing service. The company is based in Miami and its platform can be accessed via its mobile app (Android and iOS). All CarSmartt(R) drivers are subject to a background check to reassure the safety of our passengers.

