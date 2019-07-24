Quantcast

Carriage Services Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

By GlobeNewswire,  July 24, 2019, 06:20:00 PM EDT


HOUSTON, July 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) today announced that its Board of Directors on July 24, 2019 declared the quarterly dividend of 7.5¢ per share payable on September 3, 2019 to common share record holders as of August 12, 2019. 

Carriage Services is a leading provider of funeral and cemetery services and merchandise in the United States. Carriage operates 181 funeral homes in 29 states and 29 cemeteries in 11 states.

For more information, please contact Viki Blinderman at 713-332-8568 or Ben Brink at 713-332-8441 or email InvestorRelations@carriageservices.com.

