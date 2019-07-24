Carriage Services Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend





HOUSTON, July 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) today announced that its Board of Directors on July 24, 2019 declared the quarterly dividend of 7.5¢ per share payable on September 3, 2019 to common share record holders as of August 12, 2019.



Carriage Services is a leading provider of funeral and cemetery services and merchandise in the United States. Carriage operates 181 funeral homes in 29 states and 29 cemeteries in 11 states.

