Carriage Services Announces Second Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call Schedule

By GlobeNewswire,  July 17, 2019, 04:32:00 PM EDT


HOUSTON, July 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) today announced plans to release 2019 second quarter results on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 after the market closes. In conjunction with the release, Carriage Services has scheduled a conference call, which will be broadcast live over the Internet on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. central time.

What: Carriage Services Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call
When: Thursday, August 1, 2019 - 9:30 a.m. central time
How: Live via phone - By dialing 866-516-3867 (conference ID 5398126) or live over the Internet by logging on to the Company's website at www.carriageservices.com.

An audio archive of the call will be available either by phone until August 6, 2019, by dialing toll-free 855-859-2056 (conference ID 5398126) or on the Company's website at www.carriageservices.com.

For more information, please contact Viki Blinderman at 713-332-8568 or Ben Brink at 713-332-8441 or email InvestorRelations@carriageservices.com.

Source: Carriage Services, Inc.

This article appears in: News Headlines

Referenced Stocks: CSV




