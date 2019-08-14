Quantcast

Carpenter Technology Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

By GlobeNewswire,  August 14, 2019, 05:35:00 PM EDT


PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS) announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share of common stock, payable September 5, 2019, to shareholders of record on August 27, 2019. The ex-dividend date (the date the common stock trades without the dividend) is August 26, 2019.

About Carpenter Technology

Carpenter Technology Corporation is a recognized leader in high-performance specialty alloy-based materials and process solutions for critical applications in the aerospace, defense, transportation, energy, industrial, medical, and consumer electronics markets. Founded in 1889, Carpenter Technology has evolved to become a pioneer in premium specialty alloys, including titanium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as alloys specifically engineered for additive manufacturing (AM) processes and soft magnetics applications. Carpenter Technology has expanded its AM capabilities to provide a complete end-to-end solution to accelerate materials innovation and streamline parts production. More information about Carpenter Technology can be found at www.carpentertechnology.com.

