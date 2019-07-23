Quantcast

Carpenter Technology Announces Conference Call and Webcast

By GlobeNewswire,  July 23, 2019, 09:00:00 AM EDT


PHILADELPHIA, July 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS) plans to host a conference call and webcast on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. ET to discuss the results of operations for the fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2019, ended June 30, 2019. The call and webcast will follow the release of fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2019 financial results before the market opens on Thursday, August 1, 2019.  

Conference Call and Webcast Details

What: Carpenter Technology Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2019 Conference Call

Date: Thursday, August 1, 2019

Time: 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time

Live Call: +1 412-317-9259

Live and Archived Webcast: ir.carpentertechnology.com/

About Carpenter Technology

Carpenter Technology Corporation is a recognized leader in high-performance specialty alloy-based materials and process solutions for critical applications in the aerospace, defense, transportation, energy, industrial, medical, and consumer electronics markets. Founded in 1889, Carpenter Technology has evolved to become a pioneer in premium specialty alloys, including titanium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as alloys specifically engineered for additive manufacturing (AM) processes and soft magnetics applications. Carpenter Technology has expanded its AM capabilities to provide a complete "end-to-end" solution to accelerate materials innovation and streamline parts production. More information about Carpenter Technology can be found at www.carpentertechnology.com.

Media Inquiries:  Investor Inquiries:
Heather Beardsley The Plunkett Group
+1 610-208-2278  Brad Edwards
hbeardsley@cartech.com +1 212-739-6740
  ﻿brad@theplunkettgroup.com



                                                                                                                        

 

Source: Carpenter Technology Corporation

