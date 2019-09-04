CarMax Hiring More Than 850 Automotive Technicians and Detailers Nationwide

Fortune 500 retailer holding nationwide hiring event on September 12
CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX), the nation's largest retailer of used cars, announces plans to hire more than 850 automotive technicians and detailers nationwide. This is the largest technician and detailer hiring effort in the company's more than 25-year history. CarMax is partnering with job site Indeed to hold hiring events on September 12 from 12-7 p.m. at 17 CarMax stores across the country. The company will be interviewing candidates and potentially offering jobs on the spot. In addition, job seekers can apply directly at jobs.carmax.com
Hired technicians will help the company increase its production of vehicles for retail to customers to support the company's continued growth. CarMax's highly trained associates will primarily work on reconditioning vehicles and preparing them for sale.
"Our technicians have the opportunity to continuously increase their technical expertise by working on a variety of vehicle makes and models," said vice president of regional service operations, Tyrone Payton. "We have some of the best work environments in the industry: well equipped, climate-controlled facilities with state-of-the-art tools and technologies."
CarMax, which has been named one of FORTUNE magazine's 100 Best Companies to Work For® 15 consecutive years, offers a competitive benefits package including paid vacation, medical and retirement plans, and vehicle purchase discounts. Automotive technicians find value in the company's award-winning training program, strong opportunities to grow long-term careers, reimbursement programs for ASE certification, and free or discounted tools.
Available positions include automotive technicians, painters and detailers, and inventory associates.
The following markets have the largest number of available open positions and will be hosting hiring events on September 12. Interested candidates can visit the links below for more information and to RSVP to the hiring event.
- Mobile, AL - Hiring event to be held at Mobile CarMax at 965 East Interstate 65 Service Road South, Mobile, AL
- Los Angeles, CA - Hiring event to be held at Palmdale CarMax at 405 Technology Drive, Palmdale, CA
- Sacramento, CA - Hiring event to be held at Sacramento South CarMax at 8185 E Stockton Boulevard, Sacramento, CA
- San Francisco, CA - Hiring event to be held at Pleasanton CarMax at 2750 Stoneridge Drive, Pleasanton, CA
- Chicago, IL - Hiring event to be held at Schaumburg CarMax at 250 E Golf Road, Schaumburg, IL
- Kansas City, KS - Hiring event to be held at Kansas City CarMax at 6801 E Frontage Road, Merriam, KS
- New Orleans, LA - Hiring event to be held at Kenner CarMax at 1601 32nd Street, Kenner, LA
- Boston, MA - Hiring event to be held at Westborough CarMax at 170 Turnpike Road, Westborough, MA
- Baltimore, MD/Washington, DC - Hiring event to be held at Laurel CarMax at 8800 Freestate Drive, Laurel, MD
- Wilmington, NC- Hiring event to be held at Wilmington CarMax at 6030 Market Street, Wilmington, NC
- Rochester, NY - Hiring event to be held at Rochester CarMax at 3600 W Henrietta Road, Rochester, NY
- Portland, OR - Hiring event to be held at Clackamas CarMax at 13750 SE Johnson Road, Milwaukie, OR
- Columbus, OH - Hiring event to be held at Sawmill CarMax at 2700 Farmers Drive, Columbus, OH
- Philadelphia, PA - Hiring events to be held at Lancaster CarMax at 1457 Manheim Pike, Lancaster, PA and Newark CarMax at 2070 Stafford Way, Newark, DE
- Dallas/Fort Worth, TX - Hiring event to be held at the Garland CarMax at 12715 Lyndon B Johnson Freeway, Garland, TX
- Kenosha, WI - Hiring event to be held at Kenosha CarMax at 8200 120th Avenue, Kenosha, WI
CarMax is a proud partner of TechForce Foundation, a national non-profit focused on championing and supporting aspiring transportation technicians.
"We applaud CarMax's commitment to long-term careers in the transportation trades," said TechForce CEO, Jennifer Maher. "CarMax's training and educational reimbursement programs, as well as their support of the TechForce mission, show how much they value their technicians. Their ranking among the Best Companies to Work For is clearly well deserved."
"There is a growing deficit of automotive technicians in this country and we are taking action to be part of the solution," said Payton. "Automotive technicians have fantastic career opportunities and are part of a changing industry where they can work not only on the mechanical parts of the vehicle, but also with the technology systems that are advancing every day."
About CarMax
CarMax, the nation's largest retailer of used cars, revolutionized the automotive retail industry by driving integrity, honesty and transparency in every interaction. CarMax continues to innovate and is currently rolling out an omni-channel experience, providing customers the option to complete transactions entirely from home, in store, or in a seamless combination of both. CarMax has more than 200 stores nationwide, and during the latest fiscal year sold nearly 750,000 used cars and 450,000 wholesale vehicles at its in-store auctions. With more than 25,000 associates, CarMax is proud to have been recognized for 15 consecutive years as one of the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For®. For more information, visit www.carmax.com.
