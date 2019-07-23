Quantcast

CarGurus to Report Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results

By GlobeNewswire,  July 23, 2019, 04:05:00 PM EDT


CAMBRIDGE, Mass., July 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CarGurus, Inc. (Nasdaq:CARG), a leading global automotive marketplace, announced it will issue a press release reporting financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019, after the close of the market on August 6, 2019.

CarGurus will host a conference call and live webcast to discuss those financial results for investors and analysts at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on August 6, 2019. To access the conference call, dial (877) 451-6152 for the U.S. or Canada, or (201) 389-0879 for international callers. The webcast will be available live on the Investors section of the company's website at https://investors.cargurus.com.

An audio replay of the call will also be available to investors beginning at approximately 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time on August 6, 2019, until 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on August 20, 2019, by dialing (844) 512-2921 for the U.S. or Canada, or (412) 317-6671 for international callers, and entering passcode 13692068. In addition, an archived webcast will be available on the Investors section of the company's website at https://investors.cargurus.com.

About CarGurus

Founded in 2006, CarGurus (Nasdaq:CARG) is a global, online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars. The Company uses proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to bring trust and transparency to the automotive search experience and help users find great deals from top-rated dealers. CarGurus is the largest automotive shopping site in the U.S. by unique monthly visitors (source: Comscore Media Metrix® Multi-Platform, Automotive - Information/Resources, Total Audience, Q1 2019, U.S. (Competitive set includes: CarGurus.com, Autotrader.com, Cars.com, TrueCar.com)).  In addition to the United States, CarGurus operates online marketplaces in Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain.

CarGurus® is a registered trademark of CarGurus, Inc.

Investor Contact: 

Rodney Nelson

Head of Investor Relations, CarGurus

888-508-1190

investors@cargurus.com

Source: CarGurus, Inc.

This article appears in: News Headlines

Referenced Stocks: CARG




CLOSEX

Sign-in

Existing NASDAQ.com member? Log in here.

By signing into to the site using any of the third-party services above, you agree to NASDAQ.com's Terms of Use.


Highest Rated Articles of Last Week

View All Highest Rated




Today's Market Activity

NASDAQ 8251.40
47.26  ▲  0.58%
DJIA 27349.19
177.29  ▲  0.65%
S&P 500 3005.47
20.44  ▲  0.68%
Data as of Jul 23, 2019
View All




Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar