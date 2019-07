CARGOTEC CORPORATION, PRESS RELEASE, 1 JULY 2019 AT 2.30 P.M. (EEST) Cargotec's January-June 2019 half year financial report to be published on Thursday, 18 July 2019 Cargotec Corporation will publish its January-June 2019 half year financial report on Thursday, 18 July 2019 approximately at 2.00 p.m. EEST. The report will be available at www.cargotec.com after publication. A press conference for analysts and media, combined with a live international telephone conference, will be arranged on the publishing day at 3.00 p.m. EEST at Cargotec's head office, Porkkalankatu 5, Helsinki. The event will be held in English. The report will be presented by CEO Mika Vehviläinen and Executive Vice President, CFO Mikko Puolakka. The presentation material will be available at www.cargotec.com by latest 2.30 p.m. EEST. The telephone conference, during which questions may be presented, can be accessed by registering at https://bit.ly/2LkaF83 . The registration opens 15 minutes prior to the event. The event conferencing system will call the participant on the phone number provided and place the participant into the event. The telephone conference can also be accessed without advance registration with code 802270 by calling to one of the following numbers: FI: +358 (0)9 7479 0360SE: +46 (0)8 5033 6573UK: +44 (0)330 336 9104US: +1 323-794-2558 The event can also be viewed as a live webcast at www.cargotec.com . Conference call will be recorded, and an on-demand version of the conference will be published at Cargotec's website later during the day.For further information, please contact:Hanna-Maria Heikkinen, Vice President, Investor Relations, tel. +358 20 777 4084, hanna-maria.heikkinen@cargotec.com Cargotec (Nasdaq Helsinki: CGCBV) enables smarter cargo flow for a better everyday with its leading cargo handling solutions and services. Cargotec's business areas Kalmar, Hiab and MacGregor are pioneers in their fields. Through their unique position in ports, at sea and on roads, they optimise global cargo flows and create sustainable customer value. Cargotec's sales in 2018 totalled approximately EUR 3.3 billion and it employs around 12,000 people. www.cargotec.com This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.Source: Cargotec Corporation via Globenewswire