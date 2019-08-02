Quantcast

CareTrust REIT Schedules Second Quarter Earnings Call for Wednesday, August 7, 2019

By GlobeNewswire,  August 02, 2019, 04:01:00 PM EDT


SAN CLEMENTE, Calif., Aug. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) announced today that it plans to release its second quarter 2019 financial results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 6, 2019. Representatives of CareTrust REIT's management team will host a conference call to discuss the results the following day.

Conference Call

CareTrust REIT invites current and prospective investors to tune in to its call on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time (10:00 a.m. Pacific Time), during which CareTrust's management team will discuss the company's second quarter 2019 performance and other current matters. The dial-in number for this call is (855) 232-8954 (U.S.) or (408) 337-0151 (International). The conference ID number is 1796826.

To listen to the call online as a webcast, or to view any financial or other statistical information required by SEC Regulation G, please visit the Investors section of the CareTrust REIT website at http://investor.caretrustreit.com/. A recording of the call will be available for replay via the website for approximately 30 days following the call.

About CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc. is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With 213 net-leased healthcare properties and three operated seniors housing properties in 28 states, CareTrust REIT is pursuing opportunities nationwide to acquire additional properties that will be leased to a diverse group of local, regional and national seniors housing operators, healthcare services providers and other healthcare-related businesses. More information about CareTrust REIT is available at www.caretrustreit.com.

Contact:

CareTrust REIT, Inc.

(949) 542-3130

ir@caretrustreit.com

Source: CareTrust REIT, Inc.

