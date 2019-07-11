Quantcast

Cardtronics Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call Information

By GlobeNewswire,  July 11, 2019, 04:05:00 PM EDT


HOUSTON, July 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cardtronics plc (Nasdaq:CATM), the world's largest ATM owner / operator, announced today that it has scheduled a conference call on Thursday, August 1, 2019, at 4:00 p.m. CT (5:00 p.m. ET) to discuss the company's financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2019. These results are expected to be released after the close of the financial markets that day.

To access the call, please call the conference call operator at (877) 303-9205 or the alternate dial-in at (760) 536-5226, 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time, and request to be connected to the "Cardtronics Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call." Additionally, a live audio webcast of the conference call will be available online through the investor relations section of Cardtronics' website at http://www.cardtronics.com.

A digital replay of the conference call will be available through Thursday, August 8, 2019, and can be accessed by calling (855) 859-2056 or (404) 537-3406 and entering 3180538 for the conference ID.

About Cardtronics (Nasdaq:CATM)

Cardtronics is the trusted leader in financial self-service, enabling cash transactions at approximately 229,000 ATMs across 10 countries in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Africa.  Leveraging our unmatched scale, expertise and innovation, top-tier merchants and businesses of all sizes use our ATM solutions to drive growth, in-store traffic, and retail transactions.  Financial services providers rely on Cardtronics to deliver superior service at their own ATMs, on Cardtronics ATMs where they place their brand, and through Cardtronics' Allpoint Network, the world's largest surcharge-free ATM network, with over 55,000 locations.  As champions of cash, Cardtronics converts digital currency into physical cash, driving payments choice for businesses and consumers alike.

